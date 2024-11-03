The Tennessee Titans are preparing for their game against the New England Patriots with some significant adjustments to their lineup. Quarterback Mason Rudolph is expected to start as Will Levis recovers from a shoulder injury.

“Titans QB Mason Rudolph is expected to start vs. the Patriots while QB Will Levis continues to recovery from his shoulder injury, per sources.” via Adam Schefter of X, formerly Twitter.

Levis, who has been battling his injury for some time, was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and has missed the last two games. The Titans have taken precautions by elevating quarterback Trevor Siemian from the practice squad, signaling that Rudolph will likely be under center this Sunday.

Rudolph, stepping in for Levis, has completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 566 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. His experience will be crucial as the Titans aim to maintain their offensive momentum against a tough Patriots defense.

Titans will be without their starting QB vs Patriots

On the ground, the Titans are facing another challenge as running back Tony Pollard, who has been dealing with a foot injury, is expected to play on Sunday.

“Titans RB Tony Pollard, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Patriots, as is WR Tyler Boyd, who is listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury,” via Schefter.

The situation alleviates any complications the coaching staff may have encountered if he was ruled out, especially with Tyjae Spears being ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Julius Chestnut will be the only other healthy running back, although the team did sign Joshua Kelley to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, potentially to bolster their options.

As for the receiving corps, wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who is also battling a shoulder injury and listed as questionable, is expected to play. His participation will be key in providing Rudolph with a reliable target against the Patriots’ secondary.

The Titans’ matchup with the Patriots is shaping up to be a game of resilience and adaptability, with several key players fighting through injuries. The team’s depth and the ability to adjust on the fly will be tested as they look to secure a win in a critical point of the season. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how these adjustments play out on the field, especially with playoff implications beginning to loom larger each week.