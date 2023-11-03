Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks was carted off the field after suffering a scary injury during Thursday Night Football

A scary moment took place in the Tennessee Titans' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Titans receiver Treylon Burks fell awkwardly after attempting to haul in a catch down the left sideline and was unable to get up:

Treylon Burks almost made an insane fourth down catch… but he’s down on the field and hasn’t moved since. Praying for him.

Burks stayed on the ground for some time and needed medical assistance. Medical personnel immediately called for a cart and cut his facemask off as they tended to him. Eventually Burks needed to be carted off the field with a headboard, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The play happened with 2:17 left in the Thursday Night Football matchup and Steelers leading the Titans 20-16.

There is some good news – after he was eventually put into the cart, Burks had his left thumb up as he was taken off the field by medical personnel.

Burks has unfortunately been no stranger to injury this year, as he dealt with a knee issue during training camp and the preseason. He was carted off the field for that injury as well in late summer. Burke was activated just in time for the regular season.

This season Burks has played in four games and hauled in six receptions. For his career, Burke has 39 receptions over 15 games.

NFL fans thoughts are with Burke and the Titans at this time. Hopefully, the stretcher was just a precaution and Burke avoided serious injury.

Per the Amazon broadcast, he had full movement in all of his extremities and was being taken in an ambulance to a local Pittsburgh hospital.