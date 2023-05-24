Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks went to extreme heights, both literally and figuratively, to get to the team facility on time for OTAs on Monday.

Burks’ initial flight, a connecting trip from Bentonville, Ark. to Dallas, was delayed. Burks told his agent J.R. Carroll to do whatever it takes to make sure he wasn’t late to practice.

Carroll did what any good agent would do. He called around the area for a solution and landed on a private pilot who was willing to take Burks to Nashville early Monday morning.

“As soon as the sun broke the horizon they took off for Nashville in this plane whose prop was smaller than Treylon’s wingspan,” Carroll said. “Pilot said he slept the whole way and wasn’t the least bit nervous.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Burks is entering his second season as a pro. The Titans took him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft but his rookie season didn’t pan out the way he or the Titans likely wanted it to.

Burks missed six games due to turf toe and was never able to truly build a rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Burks finished the season with 33 catches, 444 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Burks’ willingness to do whatever it takes to get to a voluntary offseason practice by whatever means necessary should put him in good company with Titans fans. A healthy Treylon Burks has the potential to be a dangerous receiver for the Titans and help Tennessee’s offense take flight in 2023 and beyond.