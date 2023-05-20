In March, veteran kicker Robbie Gould informed the 49ers that he would be testing free agency with the goal of joining another club for his 19th NFL season. Gould has yet to sign with a team, although it does not appear that this is due to a lack of interest. Here we are going to look at the three best free agency destinations for Robbie Gould ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Gould allegedly stated that at this time in his life and career, he understands what he wants from a new club. He even cites the proximity to his family in Chicago and the opportunity to play for a competitive franchise as important reasons. With those shifting interests in mind, as well as his almost two decades of experience, Gould is more selective about the free agency process when deciding where he will continue his career.

“Obviously I want to play closer to home, that’s one of the big things that’s meant a lot to me, and we’re filtering through those opportunities, and waiting for the right time to be able to do that,” Gould said. “I’d love to win if possible, so I’m kind of being a little picky with that, but at 40 years old and playing 18 years in the league, I think I’ve earned the ability to do that.”

In his last six years with the Niners, Gould played in nine postseason games. These included Super Bowl LIV. He gained fame for his clutch kicks in the playoffs, particularly his game-winning kick against the Packers. Recall that his kick sent San Francisco to the 2021 NFC Championship Game. In his 16 career playoff appearances, Gould has maintained a perfect record, successfully making all 29 field goals and 39 extra points.

Gould is currently at 1,961 points and 447 field goals. He could surpass these milestones in just a couple of years. Regarding the Super Bowl, the hope is that, no matter which team he joins, he will have the opportunity to compete for that coveted championship. While he still needs to make a decision, Gould is prepared to embrace the next phase of his career and whatever lies ahead in his 19th year.

Let’s look at the three best free agency destinations for Robbie Gould.

Robbie Gould’s first 11 years in the NFL were spent with the Chicago Bears, where he established himself as a reliable and long-lasting kicker. He even holds franchise records for the most career field goals made (276) and points scored (1,207).

Now, seven years after leaving the Bears, there is a potential fit for Gould to return to his former team. Keep in mind that his family still resides in Chicago and the Bears might see success behind emerging quarterback Justin Fields. As such, Gould expressed his enthusiasm for a possible reunion. While Cairo Santos is currently under contract as the team’s kicker, Gould’s availability suggests that a return to the Bears has not been explored yet. At the very least, Gould could be a great mentor for Santos. At best, the Bears would get one of the true elite kickers the game has ever seen.

Over in Texas, the Dallas Cowboys are in need of a new kicker. Take note that Brett Maher’s struggles during the 2022 NFL season, particularly in the playoffs, highlighted the urgency for a change.

Interestingly, Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel specifically mentioned Gould. Fassel acknowledged that there are experienced veterans available, including Gould, who have performed well in the NFL.

A potential partnership between Gould and the Cowboys seems promising for both sides. Gould has openly expressed his desire to win and play closer to his home in Chicago. The Cowboys, perennial contenders, offer a short flight from Chicago and a chance to overcome the disappointment of previous playoff games. Again, remember that Gould has a flawless record in the postseason. In fact, he has never missed a field goal (29-for-29) or an extra point (39-for-39).

Maybe the best destination, however, would be the Tennessee Titans. They are currently seeking a kicker for the upcoming season after parting ways with veteran Randy Bullock. One intriguing option on their radar is Gould. Again, do not forget that he has made it clear that he will explore free agency and play for a different team in 2023.

There are several reasons to believe that Gould could end up in Nashville. He spent six seasons with the 49ers, coinciding with the tenure of current Titans general manager Ran Carthon, who also served with the Niners during that time. This familiarity between Gould and Carthon could facilitate a potential partnership.

The Titans released Bullock due to his limited leg strength. This restricted their ability to attempt longer field goals and potentially impacted their scoring potential. Yes, Caleb Shudak possesses a stronger leg than Bullock. However, his lack of experience raises concerns about trusting him as the starting kicker. Gould, on the other hand, is the top kicker available in the market. He offers both the ability to make longer field goals and a track record of consistency. His career field goal success rate of 84.4 percent ranks him eighth in NFL history.

While Gould’s age, recently turning 40, is a consideration, he is coming off a solid season. This indicates that he is not yet in decline. In his previous contract, he earned $7.25 million over two years, averaging $3.625 million per year. That is approximately $1 million more than what the Titans had allocated for Bullock this season. Still, Gould would definitely be worth the investment.

It would be wise for Carthon to pursue Gould as their new kicker. This is if there is mutual interest and the Titans are committed to competing this year while managing their salary cap constraints.