The Tennessee Titans home opener is Sunday as they host the New York Jets. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Titans prediction and pick.

The New York Jets enter the game at 0-1 on the year after falling to the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Monday Night Football. The Jets struggled heavily on offense in their first game. They did hold a lead in the game though. The Jets scored in the first quarter on a Breece Hall touchdown to take the 7-3 lead. Still, they would be down 16-7 at the half, and down 26-7 before Allen Lazard brought in a 36-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. Lazard would add another touchdown in the last second of the game, this time from Tyrod Taylor, as the Jets fell 32-19.

Meanwhile, the Titans fell to the Bears in week one. They would put together a 17-point lead in the first half. Touchdowns from Tonny Pollard and Chig Okonkwo gave them the lead, but the Bears would add a field goal before the end of the half. In the third quarter, the Bears blocked a point and returned it for a touchdown to make it a seven-point game. Still, the Titans' defense was strong, holding the Bears to just two field goals and holding the lead halfway through the fourth quarter. That is when Will Levis threw an interception returned for a touchdown, leading to the Bears winning 24-17.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

For the Jets to win, they will need solid play from Aaron Rodgers. He was not great in the first week, having an 82.8 quarterback rating. He completed just 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards. He did have a touchdown, but also took a sack and was intercepted once. Tyrod Taylor also saw time last week, going six for eight for 36 yards and a score when the game was in hand.

The wide receivers for Aaron Rodgers were sold in the game. Allen Lazard would bring in six receptions on nine targets in the game, going for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 29 yards after the catch. Garrett Wilson was not quite as good. He brought in six of 11 targets for 60 yards in the game. Breece Hall was solid in the receiving game. He has five receptions on six targets for 39 yards. Further, he has 42 yards after the catch in the game. He did lose a fumble in the receiving game though. Hall was not as good in the running game. He ran the ball 16 times for just 54 yards, but he did score once. He has just two first downs on the ground though, with much of that being a problem with blocking up front.

The defense for the Jets was led by Tony Adams. He had 12 tackles in the game, while also having a sack and a pass defended in the game. Sauce Gardner also had a solid game, coming away with a sack, a tackle for a loss, and a pass defended. Still, while the Jets did have three sacks, they had just three tackles for a loss and did not force a turnover in the game.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

If the Titans are going to win, it will start with better play from Will Levis. He completed just 19 of 32 passes for 127 yards. While he did have a touchdown pass, he also threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and was sacked three times. His receivers did not do a lot to help the situation. Calvin Ridley brought in just three of seven targets for 50 yards while having just nine yards after the catch. Tyler Boyd has three receptions for just 18 yards with seven after the catch. Meanwhile, De'Andre Hopkins brought in just one reception on one target for eight yards. Chig Okonkwo had the only touchdown reception, coming away with two receptions for 15 yards.

The running game was solid for the Titans. Tony Pollard led the way. He ran the ball 16 times for 82 yards while scoring once. He was averaging over five yards per carry and had large running lanes to run through. Further, Will Levis ran four times for 36 yards. Tyjae Spears also had four rushes, going for 21 yards. Overall, the Titans ran for 140 yards, and nine first downs in the game.

The Titans defense was great. They held Caleb Williams to just 14-29 passing for 93 yards. Further, they held D'Andre Swift to just 30 yards rushing on ten carries. The Bears would have just 148 yards of offense in the game. The Titans forced a turnover and allowed just nine points to be scored on them. Harold Landry was great in the game. He led the team with six tackles while having a sack and a tackle for a loss. Roger McCreary came away with three tackles for a loss, while Debastian Joseph-Day had a sack and two tackles for a loss in the game.

Final Jets-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Titans defense was stellar in their first game of the year. They held the Bears to just 148 yards of offense in week one. The Titans could easily be 1-0, had it not been for some poor plays from Will Levis and a blocked punt. Further, Tony Pollard was great in the first game of the year. He will now be facing a defense that gave up 147 yards to Jordan Mason on Monday Night. The Jets are coming in off a short week, where they were on the west coast. With the Titans' defense and running game, take them to cover.

