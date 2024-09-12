The Tennessee Titans had a very mixed performance in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Tennessee was in control for much of the game with a 17-3 coming out of halftime. However, the Titans committed multiple errors, including a special teams gaffe and a gross Will Levis pick-six that ultimately cost them the game.

Will Levis opened up with a defiant take about the ugly Week 1 performance in an interview on the team's website.

“There have been times where a game like that would have lingered for days, weeks, and really just kept getting to me,” Levis said. “But I didn’t lose sleep Sunday night. I know that I’m a good quarterback in this league, and obviously there’s a lot of things to get better on. But watching that tape, I still have that confidence and knowing it’s a fluke play that I can definitely learn from. I still have all the confidence in the world in this team and everything. Just have to come to work the same way regardless of what happens.”

It is never easy for a young QB to bounce back from such a tough interception. Thankfully, it looks like Levis is taking things in stride.

“It's easy to groan and get down and complain after a tough game like (Sunday),” Levis said. “But I've been really impressed with how the guys have come into the building the last couple of days, flushed it, instilling confidence in me, letting me know that they still have my back, which is great to feel as a quarterback, especially with the tough ending to that game.”

Levis may not be perfect, but Titans fans have to feel good about their young QB.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan likes how Will Levis has responded to ugly Week 1 interception

Titans coach Brian Callahan is impressed with how Levis has bounced back after that ugly interception.

“I'd say so far, Will has handled it great,” Callahan said in the same article from the team website. “Even after the game he was in a really, really good place. Understood the mistakes, understood what he had to correct and was ready to kind of move forward. I think you got to be mentally tough in this league to play football. And then even tougher to be a quarterback in the league, because it's always going to be on you whether you're deserving of it or not. It's always on you whether you win or lose. That's a pretty heavy crown to bear sometimes.”

Callahan is confident that Levis is up for the challenge of getting back to work.

“But Will's about as tough as they come, and he's more than up to the challenge to be able to handle that type of thing. And that part to me was really encouraging, when he came in on Monday and was open, honest, critical of his performance and ready to get ready for the next game.”

All Levis is thinking about is getting his first win of the season.

“I am just happy we all have that right mindset and we are all coming in working in a professional manner, getting ready to get a win Sunday.”

The Titans have a chance to get back on track in Week 2 as they take on the New York Jets.