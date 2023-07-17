Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis has plenty of work to do to earn the full trust of his team, but he is not only determined to prove his worth as a pro but also has the goal of becoming the greatest signal-caller in franchise history. Levis shared that target during a recent appearance on the Unpolished Gems podcast (h/t NFL Rookie Watch).

Will Levis is looking JACKED ahead of training camp 😳 Levis said on a recent episode of “Unpolished Gems” that he wants to “go down” as the best QB the Titans franchise has ever had. Levis also said that his goal for this year is to get the “confidence” from the Titans to be their franchise guy. As well as play for the Titans his whole career. The Titans rookie QB looks READY for training camp.

Levis has had a chip on his shoulder ever since he failed to hear his name get called on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback was taken by the Titans in the second round as the 33rd overall pick of that draft. He was the fourth quarterback selected, with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson all going inside the top five.

Levis' slide all the way down to the second round was among the major narratives of the 2023 NFL Draft, but that's all behind him now. The work is already starting for Levis, who also played in college for the Penn State Nittany Lions before transferring to Lexington.

There's a long way to go for Will Levis before his GOAT dreams get realized, as he is currently the backup of veteran QB Ryan Tannehill, but there's also absolutely nothing wrong about having such a lofty goal.