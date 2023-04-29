Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

NFL fans couldn’t be any happier for Kentucky football’s star quarterback Will Levis after he was taken by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis was largely expected to be picked in the first round of the draft, but in a rather humiliating turn of events, the first day of the annual rookie selection ended without his name being called. It was such a tough night for Levis that he ended up opting not to attend Day 2 of the draft on Friday night.

Fortunately for Levis, the Titans liked him enough that they even traded with the Arizona Cardinals for the no. 33 pick. Tennessee sent the 41st and 72nd overall pick in the draft, as well as a 2024 third-rounder in the deal.

Plenty of NFL fans celebrated after Levis’ name was called. While many argued that he’s overhyped, the fact remains that many see him as a talented QB who has the chance to thrive in the NFL.

“Beyond happy for you dude. QB1 always,” a commenter wrote.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Happy for Levis, last night must have been rough. He finds himself in a good situation to sit behind Tannehill for a year and learn/develop in the hopes of taking over,” another fan said.

A third Twitter user added, “I’ll always root for Will. I like this landing spot for him.”

“Really happy for Levis. Dude was a fantastic teammate at PSU and Kentucky and by all counts a fantastic person. Maybe overhyped as a prospect but last night had to have been heartbreaking so this has to be a huge relief for him,” another supporter added.

It remains to be seen how the Will Levis pick will pan out for the Titans, but there’s no doubt that the rookie QB will be motivated to prove to the teams that passed on him that they made a mistake.