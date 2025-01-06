The Tennessee Titans will be going into the offseason with the No. 1 pick, and they may have more questions than answers with the players on their team. One of those players is Will Levis, who seemed to be the future of the Titans before the start of the season, but as the year progressed, he didn't show much growth. Levis also dealt with a shoulder injury, which could have been the cause of his poor play.

After their season finale against the Houston Texans, Levis shared his thoughts about his injury and what recovery might look like.

“Will Levis said it will take a few weeks to know whether or not his shoulder will need surgery. Said he re-injured it a couple of weeks back,” Titans reporter Terry McCormick wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the Titans holding the first pick in the draft, they can choose whoever they like, but right now it's uncertain who they would target. That means Levis' future could be in doubt with the team, especially if they decide to draft a quarterback.

“Will Levis says he absolutely wants to be the Titans quarterback next year and for the rest of his career,” McCormick wrote.

It'll be interesting to see what direction the Titans go in, and what that will look like for Levis' future with the team.

Titans earn No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Titans finished the season with a 3-14 record, which was tied with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants for the worst record, but they won the tiebreak to get the top pick. The Titans now have the opportunity to land a franchise player, but right now, head coach Brian Callahan doesn't seem too thrilled about having the pick.

“I’m obviously aware,” Callahan said after the season finale. “Saw it right before I came in here. Those aren’t things that are exciting, truthfully, from my perspective.”

Callahan's first season as the head coach didn't go the way he planned, but they'll have a chance to get better for next season. The Titans could look to upgrade either side of the ball, and some big names on the draft board can help them. If they're looking for a quarterback, Sheduer Sanders and Cam Ward are the top two quarterbacks in the draft. If the Titans want to improve their defense, Travis Hunter is the top player on the board who can improve a team's secondary.