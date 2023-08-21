The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season and aiming to do better than their not-so-great record from the previous year. While the preseason is going on, the team is looking at its players closely and making hard choices about who should stay and who might need to go. In this article, we'll take a look at four players who haven't performed too well during the preseason and might end up being cut before Week 1.

Looking Back at the Titans' Last Season

Last season wasn't easy for the Titans. They finished with a 7-10 record and didn't make it to the playoffs. They had a lot of trouble because of injuries, especially to the quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed five games during the season. Still, Tannehill did alright when he was playing throwing for 2,536 yards and 13 touchdowns. Of course, star RB Derrick Henry also did well, putting up more than 1,500 rushing yards along with 13 touchdowns. However, the team's defense had some problems, allowing an average of 351.6 yards per game.

Derrick Henry may be 29 years old with a massive career workload, but he has yet to show any decline. His 22.1% broken tackle rate was 6th best among regular RBs in 2022.pic.twitter.com/UaDgWv5Hhl — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) August 16, 2023

Now let's talk about four players from the Titans who might be in danger of getting cut before the real games start.

1. Caleb Farley

Caleb Farley, the Tennessee Titans' first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has had a rough start to his NFL career. Despite being highly touted coming out of college, Farley has struggled with injuries and has only played 12 games over the last two seasons. In 2022, he played in just nine games. Farley's lack of production has led to speculation that he could be cut from the team before the start of the 2023 season.

Farley's injury history is also a major concern for the Titans. He missed most of his rookie season with a back injury and has been limited in the preseason due to a shoulder injury. In a recent interview, Farley admitted that he was frustrated with his injury history but remained optimistic about his future with the Titans. However, his lack of playing time and poor performance in the preseason has raised questions about his ability to contribute to the team.

2. Hassan Haskins

Hassan Haskins has faced difficulties in pass protection, which is a crucial aspect of a running back's role in the NFL. His struggles in this area could limit his opportunities and prevent him from securing a significant role on the team.

However, it's worth noting that Haskins did show promise as a college running back at the University of Michigan. This is why despite his struggles in the preseason, Haskins remains in the mix for a roster spot. The Titans have previously found success with undrafted running backs. These include Henry and Chris Johnson, who emerged as key contributors to the team's offense.

However, Haskins' legal situation could impact his future with the Titans. He was recently arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation. This could eventually lead to his release from the team.

3. Colton Dowell

Colton Dowell is in his rookie year as a tight end. However, he hasn't really been that impressive in the preseason. He has caught just a single pass for six yards during the preseason. In addition, he's been dropping the ball in practice. The Titans have quite a few tight ends on the team, so Dowell likely will not be cut.

4. Caleb Murphy

Caleb Murphy, a rookie linebacker who wasn't selected in the draft, finds himself in a crowded EDGE room in Tennessee. The Titans have flexibility with Denico Autry's versatility, which might enable them to carry fewer players in this position. It's expected that Harold Landry and Arden Key will take on the starting roles. As a result, Murphy, along with Thomas Rush, is likely to secure a spot on the practice squad.

What's Next for the Titans?

Even though last year wasn't great for the Titans, they're still hopeful for the 2023 season. They've made some important changes, like adding cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and linebacker Arden Key to the team. The Titans might have a shot at making it to the playoffs in the AFC. That's if Derrick Henry can stay healthy and the defense gets better

Right now, the Titans face some hard choices about which players to keep and to cut. It's still early in the preseason. Having said that, the performances of Caleb Farley, Hassan Haskins, Colton Dowell, and Caleb Murphy haven't been very impressive. They could be in danger of being cut before the real games start. The Titans are really hoping to do better this year and make it to the playoffs after a disappointing 2022 season.