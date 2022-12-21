By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans are expected to start rookie quarterback Malik Willis in Week 16 as Ryan Tannehill continues to nurse an ankle injury. But just for insurance, the Titans have signed former Tennessee Volunteer Joshua Dobbs to their active roster from the Detroit Lions practice squad, per the Tennessean.

Dobbs was a fourth-round pick way back in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he only played a total of 10 games with the team before stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. The latter placed him on waivers last month before the Lions picked him up.

It’s doubtful Dobbs gets any playing time with the Titans, but it’s just a precautionary move. Tannehill isn’t likely to suit up this weekend and if something did happen to Willis, Dobbs would have to step in. There is also Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as another QB option.

The Titans are in a brutal spell at the moment, losing four in a row. Regardless, they still sit at the top of the AFC South with a 7-7 record. Willis has played in seven games in 2022 and made just two starts. He’s struggled though, completing just 44.7% of his passes and has yet to throw for a touchdown. Thankfully, the Houston Texans are one of the worst teams in the league. That being said, they did just take the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime in Week 15.

After Houston, the Titans finish out their campaign with matchups against the Dallas Cowboys at home and the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.