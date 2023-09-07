The Tennessee Titans will take on the New Orleans Saints at noon CDT on Sunday in Caesars Superdome.

The Titans are coming off a 2-1 run in the 2023 NFL preseason and a 7-10 record during the 2022 regular season. Tennessee ended its 2020 and 2021 seasons with records of 11-5 and 12-5, respectively.

The Saints have won their last four home openers, according to a Tuesday article from NewOrleansSaints.com. The Titans faced the New York Giants in Nissan Stadium during their first game of the 2022 season, falling in a 21-20 loss in a game that saw Giants running back Saquon Barkley rush for 164 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.

What are some bold predictions for the Titans before their Week 1 matchup against the Saints?

3. Ryan Tannehill will throw for at least 270 yards

Tannehill will return for his fifth season with the Titans in 2023. He ended last year with a total of 2,536 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns during the 12 games he played for Tennessee last season. The one-time Pro-Bowler recorded as many as 333 passing yards during a win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, adding two touchdowns as the Titans took a 27-17 victory in Lambeau Field.

Tannehill finished the last three Week 1 Games with an average of 242.3 passing yards. He earned a total of 266 passing yards in the Week 1 game against the Giants in 2022. He added two touchdowns during the loss to New York. The Giants took 15th place in the NFL with 3,638 passing yards allowed in 2022, while the Saints finished in second place with 3,134. according to NFL.com.

A few key players were listed on the Saints' initial 2023 roster. Cornerback Alontae Taylor, who led the Saints with 11 pass deflections in 2022, was listed with defensive backs Marshon Lattimore, Tyrann Mathieu and Paulson Adebo. Defensive end Cameron Jordan was listed on the 2023 roster after he led the Saints with 8.5 sacks last season.

Should Tannehill and the Titans' offense can overcome the Saints' defense, they could end the outing with a solid start to their 2023 campaign.

2. Three Titans receivers will record 70 receiving yards or more

Seven wide receivers, including DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, were listed on Tennessee's initial 53-man roster.

Burks and Hopkins took starting spots on Tennessee's depth chart. Burks and Westbrook-Ikhine took third and sixth place on the Titans' 2022 roster in total receiving yards with 444 and 397, respectively. Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who will return for his second season with Tennessee, took second place on the roster with 450 receiving yards.

Burks, along with receiver Kyle Philips and running back Dontrell Hilliard, notched 55 or more receiving yards during last season's Week 1 matchup against the Giants. Phillips led the team with 66 receiving yards. Hillard hauled in 61 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions.

1. Tennessee defeats the Saints in a narrow victory

It may be difficult for the Titans to pull away with a win on the road after the Saints made a few key moves in the offseason.

New Orleans signed quarterback Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract in March after he spent nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Saints the same month. Williams, a former fourth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFL Draft, broke the 1,000-rushing-yard mark in 2022.

The Titans must replicate the run defense that took first place in the NFL with 1,307 rushing yards allowed in 2022. If they can improve their passing defense from last season and tap into the potential of some of their newest signings, the Titans may end Sunday's matchup with a victory in Caesars Superdome.