It remains to be seen what type of team the Tennessee Titans will be for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, but they still have a shot at winning the AFC South. As long as Derrick Henry is running through defenders, the Titans have a fighting chance.

But with a tight salary cap and not a ton of young talent to show for it, it is likely the Titans will make some changes during training camp this offseason. Plenty of question marks remain on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense.

Quarterback is their biggest position of need, with Malik Willis, Ryan Tannehill, and rookie Will Levis all fighting for the starting role. None of these three players truly feel like the long-term solution for Tennessee – but will the Titans move on from one of these options before training camp?

Cut Candidates for the Titans

Hassan Haskins

Moving on from running back Hassan Haskins stems mainly from a troubling off-field incident that occurred at the end of June. Haskins was arrested, charged, and released on bail after an aggravated assault incident involving Haskins and his girlfriend, Makiah Green.

With plenty of troubling details having emerged that show just how aggressive this situation became, it is surprising that Haskins is still a member of the Titans. In a public statement, the Titans acknowledged that the incident occurred but were still “gathering additional information.”

As if the Titans needed more reason to move on from Haskins, his on-field performance was abysmal in relief of Henry. Across 36 total touches (25 carries), Haskins only racked up 150 total yards. Plus, having drafted Tyjae Spears in 2023, and you have the perfect recipe to move on from Haskins.

Denico Autry

Currently having the fifth-highest cap hit on the Tennessee roster at just over $9.1 million, defensive end Denico Autry could very well see himself without a job come August.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At 32 years old, Autry is heading into the final year of his three-year contract extension he signed back in March of 2021. Autry has been pretty consistent for the Titans, racking up 17 sacks across his first two years in Tennessee – but having dealt with knee and bicep injuries last season, he only played in 12 games.

With enough talent to somewhat cover his departure on the defensive line, the Titans would save over $7 million if they cut Autry, while only incurring a $2 million dead cap hit this year.

Ryan Tannehill

You as the reader knew that one of the three quarterbacks would be on this list, and Tannehill makes the most sense, financially at least.

With two void years (2024 & ‘25) already tacked onto the end of his current deal, plus with no restructuring having happened with his deal since the 2021 offseason, the writing is on the wall for Tannehill to depart before the start of the season.

Incurring dead cap hits of $9.6 million and $9.2 million over this season and next would actually net the Titans $27 million in cap savings for this year, a logical path to finding more money. What makes this move tough is that he is the clear best QB option currently on the roster.

We got a taste of Willis in a starting role last year for the Titans, and it was clear that even Joshua Dobbs was a better option, which is incredibly scary to say out loud. Maybe it isn’t a fair way to judge Willis, especially since he was one of the least polished QB prospects in last year’s draft – but it is still a bit concerning.

The Titans drafting Levis in the second round shows how much confidence they do not have in their current QB room, even with the new rule that allows NFL teams to carry a third QB with no roster spot burnt up. Whether it is Willis or Levis that takes the first snap this year for Tennessee, it makes a lot of sense for that to not be Tannehill.

Tannehill is still a serviceable NFL quarterback that would absolutely latch on somewhere, and he still has the skills to be a starter in the right situation. But the Titans likely would see a QB who only missed five games across his four years with the team as having hit the proverbial age cliff last year and would prefer to get out from his deal sooner rather than later.