The upcoming NFL season is almost here and we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this final week of Preseason action. The Tennessee Titans will take on the New Orleans Saints as both squads make their final adjustments before the new campaign. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Saints prediction and pick.

The Tennessee Titans (2-0) have shown a lot of promise this Preseason with wins over San Francisco and Seattle. While preseason wins don't translate much, they are a solid indicator of preparedness and a team's depth on their bench. The Titans certainly have that and they'll look for a win to cap-off a perfect preseason.

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) will come into this season with Derek Carr leading the helm, but they've seen solid work from their backup Jake Haener limiting mistakes and putting together clean performances. With the addition of Tyler Boyd and a revamped defense, they'll hope to improve all aspects of this team from a season ago.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Titans-Saints Odds

Tennessee Titans: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -200

New Orleans Saints: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +170

Over: 36.5 (-115)

Under: 36.5 (-105)

How to Watch Titans vs. Saints Preseason

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Tennessee Titans are eager to be moving forward with Will Levis as their lead man for this offense, but the real focus with once again be on the running game as they look for Tony Pollard to take the reigns in marching them down the field. They boast an extremely dynamic backfield and we've seen second-stringer Tyjae Spears be utilized in the passing game quite often in the past. With Pollard as their three-down workhorse, we could see a ton of action from Spears as they try to get Levis comfortable in throwing his checkdowns. The Titans had the second-worst-ranked offense in the league last year, so they're hoping this new spread style will allow them success.

Throughout the preseason, we've seen slight improvements from the Titans' defense and their ability to stop the rush, something they mightily struggled with last year. Stopping the run in a division like theirs will be crucial as they see talented backs like Jonathan Taylor from Indy or Travis Etienne from the Jaguars. Nevertheless, this team is built on grit and we're expecting Mike Vrabel to have this squad firing on all cylinders for this Preseason finale.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Saints are also coming into this upcoming season after a tough 2023 campaign and they're hoping to have more success with Derek Carr leading this offense in his second season with the team. After a nagging injury and an extremely quiet season, Alvin Kamara will also be looking to return to his Pro Bowl-level form. The jury is still out on the entire Michael Thomas situation, but given the emergence of Rashid Shaheed, it seems as though this offense is ready to move with or without hit. Jake Haener has been good in his preseason appearances and Carr looks to be similarly dialed-in within this offense this year.

The Saints defense will also have to make improvements this year as they ranked in the NFL's bottom six last year in both passing and rushing defense. With a number of early-season injuries to their linebacking core, they may see some of these second-string players receive work throughout the season. They also have a very deep secondary in terms of reinforcements, so we should see more production out of them in flipping the field and improving their interception totals.

Final Titans-Saints Prediction & Pick

The Titans have been the much better team through this preseason and Will Levis has looked like a clear NFL starter in his short stints of work. Depth is huge for the Titans also they also boast Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis in their quarterback room, so that's been a huge part of their success this preseason.

The Saints have also looked to have made improvements within their offense and we should see a massive bounce-back year from Alvin Kamara is he's able to remain healthy. As for their preseason roster, they are certainly hoping their first-string players can perform better throughout the long season.

As for this preseason finale, we'll have to roll with the Tennessee Titan to continue their unbeaten streak and take the win here. Let's take them on the spread as they win by a touchdown.

Final Titans-Saints Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans -3.5 (-115)