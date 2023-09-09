Boy oh boy! Can you believe the NFL season is here? Like a little kid the night before Christmas, the sports world is beyond giddy for this matchup as the Tennessee Titans take on the New Orleans Saints in the opening week of play! Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Titans-Saints prediction and pick will be revealed.

Struggling to stay healthy specifically at the quarterback position last season, the Tennessee Titans are only two years removed from snagging the top overall seed in the AFC after putting together a 12-5 record. However, 2022 was a different story as the Titans took several steps back with a 7-10 mark including seven consecutive losses to end the season. After the additions of wideout Deandre Hopkins to help bolster the offense and a returning defense that ranked within the top ten in most categories, can the Titans get off on the right foot at 1-0?

On the other side of things, the New Orleans Saints will be entering their second full season without longtime head coach Sean Payton and instead have fully embraced the Dennis Allen era. A defensive-minded head coach, the New Orleans Saints weren't that much different than the Titans in 2022 with a lackluster offense but one of the better defenses that the league has to offer. With fingers crossed that former Raiders franchise QB Derek Carr can help rejuvenate this offensive attack, will New Orleans be able to improve upon their 7-10 record in 2023?

Here are the Titans-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Saints Odds

Tennessee Titans: +3 (-115)

New Orleans Saints: -3 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Titans vs. Saints Week 1

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

In order to cover the spread against the Saints in a hostile environment, not only will a heavy dosage of Derrick Henry need to be in store, but finding success with the play-action pass could end up being critical.

Without a doubt, the pressure is certainly on the shoulders of starting QB Ryan Tannehill who is entering his fourth season as the Titans' field general. However, Tannehill's 2022 campaign was plagued with injury after back-to-back solid seasons and is now fighting to be a part of the Titans' plans for the foreseeable future. Simply put, this is a quarterback league, and Tennessee can't afford Tannehill to be sloppy from the pocket.

All in all, the most important aspect that the Titans will need to stay ahead of the chains and avoid third-and-longs. Not to mention, but Tennessee led the league in three-and-outs in 2022 and capturing some early flow offensively by moving the sticks will be huge for the Titans' chances to cover.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

While all eyes will be on Derek Carr's debut and for good reason, the Saints' strengths will be on the defensive side of the ball where they should be getting one of the top corners back in the starting lineup in Marcus Lattimore. Indeed, the 2022 season was a frustrating one to say the least for Lattimore as he suited up for only seven games due to a lacerated kidney. Nevertheless, Lattimore is back and will be tasked to be side-by-side with Deandre Hopkins in order to shut down the Tennessee passing attack.

Most importantly, the Saints will have a tremendous chance to win a rather weak NFC North division, but like previously mentioned, New Orleans will be relying heavily on Derek Carr to return to form after a sloppy final season in Las Vegas. Since Drew Brees retired in 2020, the Saints have had their issues in finding one of the greatest QBs of all-time replacement, but there is hope around the “The Big Easy” that Carr can show flashes this Sunday of being the right man for the job.

To conclude, be on the lookout for Chris Olave and Michael Thomas to carry the load offensively at the skill positions especially with Alvin Kamara sitting out the first three games of the season. If these two receiving weapons can be on the same page as Carr from the get-go, then watch out!

Final Titans-Saints Prediction & Pick

On paper, both sides are built very similarly, but there is some unfamiliarity in New Orleans while Tennessee has had the same core for multiple years now. Because of this experience, expect the Titans to make the right plays in crunch time in Mike Vrabel's sixth year as head coach. Unfortunately for the Saints, it might take them a few weeks to gel and get adjusted with all of the new faces in and around the organization.

Final Titans-Saints Prediction & Pick: Titans +3 (-115)