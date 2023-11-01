The Tennessee Titans will head to Acrisure Stadium to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Titans-Steelers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-23 in Week 8. They built a 14-3 lead at halftime. Then, they held on for a 5-point win. Will Levis made his NFL debut and went 19 for 29 with 238 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Derrick Henry rushed 22 times for 101 yards. DeAndre Hopkins had four receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the defense came out strong, with six total sacks. Jeffrey Simmons and Harold Landry III each had two sacks. Likewise, Jack Gibbons added a sack.

The Steelers lost 20-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, it was a muggy game filled with rain. The Steelers fell behind 9-3 at halftime. Significantly, Kenny Pickett went 10 for 16 with 73 yards before leaving with an injury. Mitch Trubisky replaced him and went 15 for 27 with 138 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Additionally, Jaylen Warren rushed five times for 19 yards. Najee Harris rushed seven times for 13 yards while catching five passes for 42 yards. Likewise, Dionte Johnson had eight catches on 14 targets for 85 yards. George Pickens had only one catch for 22 yards. The defense had some stars. First, Elandon Roberts had 1.5 sacks, while Damontae Kazee notched five solo tackles.

The Steelers have won four in a row in this series. Additionally, they have won two in a row at home. The Steelers lead the all-time series 48-32.

Here are the Titans-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Titans-Steelers Odds

Tennessee Titans: +2.5 (-106)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -2.5 (-114)

Over: 36.5 (-110)

Under: 36.5 (-110)

How to Watch Titans vs. Steelers Week 9

Time: 8:16 PM ET/5:16 PM PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The first takeaway from the last game is how well Levis did. Remember, though, it was a home game against a poorly-coached Falcons team. This will be a road battle on Thursday Night against one of the best coaches ever.

Levis must show he is not a one-hit wonder. Thus, he will have a tough task against a strong defense. Henry still chugs on, with 120 rushes for 526 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Thus, look for him to get involved. Hopkins finally woke up last Sunday. Now, he has 31 receptions for 504 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 17 receptions for 201 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Chigoziem Okonkwo has 21 receptions for 145 yards.

The defense has too many elite playmakers. First, there is Autry, with 12 solo tackles and five sacks. Landry has 16 solo tackles and four sacks. Additionally, Simmons has 17 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Arden Key has notched three solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Amani Hocker has 30 solo tackles and one interception. Azeez Al-Shaair has added 37 solo tackles and one sack.

The Titans will cover the spread if they can establish the run and protect Levis from TJ Watt. Then, they must make Trubisky uncomfortable.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers have no real offense. Now, they must rely on Tribusky to try and get them a victory. This might be one of those games where the Steelers will need to do just enough on offense while having a strong defense to take down the Titans.

Harris will need to run the ball better. Significantly, he has rushed 84 times for 313 yards and a touchdown. Pickens has caught 28 passes for 522 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Johnson has 16 receptions for 212 yards. Warren has rushed 45 times for 175 yards and a touchdown while also catching 26 passes for 184 yards.

The defense has shown bursts of elite play throughout the season. Therefore, look for them to try and make life miserable for Levis. Watt has 8.5 sacks and 13 solo tackles. Also, Alex Highsmith has 15 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one sack. Larry Ogunjohi has tacked on 13 solo tackles and two sacks. Therefore, look for these three to wreak havoc all night long. The Steelers have the defense that can turn this game upside down.

The Steelers will cover the spread if they can control the time of possession and win field position. Then, the defense must stop the Titans.

Final Titans-Steelers Prediction & Pick

Remember the Titans? They have struggled on offense all season. Is Levis legitimate? We will see. Regardless, it is a home game for the Steelers. They will look to stop the Titans and bounce back from a muggy loss to the Jags at home. Therefore, look for a better effort. But I also don't see either team scoring much.

Final Titans-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Under: 36.5 (-110)