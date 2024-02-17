Houston Texans' star quarterback, CJ Stroud, turned heads on Friday after a video revealed him leaving a celebrity softball game with Amber Rose. However, it might not be what everyone is speculating, as reports suggest Stroud was just being a nice guy.

Paparazzi swarmed Stroud and Rose as they left the field. They each entered the same vehicle and drove off. Of course, the internet went wild with speculations.

Not too long after that video went viral, Amber Rose took to social media to clear the air. She claims her and CJ Stroud just met that day at the celebrity softball game. Rose also says he offered her a ride to her hotel room after her original ride was a no-show.

“We literally don't know each other and only met yesterday at a softball game. The sprinter left me and he was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel. [Thanks] again.”

It's a kind gesture from CJ Stroud. And hey, maybe that's all it was. Stroud has become an icon in Houston and so far he seems to be a genuine guy. Regardless, fans everywhere are going to continue speculating his dating life despite Amber Rose doing her best to shut it down.

For now, we can probably put that speculation to rest. If CJ Stroud and Amber Rose are spotted hanging out over the next several weeks, then the speculation can spark again. Until then, the Texans quarterback will enjoy his offseason and prepare for next season.