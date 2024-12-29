ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Toledo-Purdue prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Toledo-Purdue.

Purdue is trying to adjust to the reality that it doesn't have Zach Edey in the middle, the puzzle most college basketball teams simply could not solve over the past two seasons. Purdue could do so much with Edey, who demanded double-teams in the low post and was an elite shot-blocker and rebounder as well as a very good scorer. Edey simplified the game for Purdue and took so many burdens off his teammates. Purdue's guards could overplay on defense because if they were beaten on a backdoor cut, Edey was there to protect the rim. Edey gave the Purdue backcourt the freedom to shoot 3-point shots, because he was often a good bet to rebound a miss. If Edey caught a pass in traffic, defenses would swarm him, which meant that kickout passes to open teammates were often available. Edey became the center of the action for Purdue and allowed his four on-court teammates to gain all sorts of opportunities at both ends of the floor.

With Edey no longer in the picture, Purdue has to make a lot of adjustments to how it plays, and it shows. Purdue was decisively outplayed by Texas A&M earier this month in Indianapolis. Purdue has lost to Auburn, Penn State and Marquette as well, and Edey's absence has loomed large in each of those losses. Purdue can't defend the rim nearly as much as it was able to with Edey in the mix. The Boilermakers needed to score a lot more points since their defense isn't nearly as strong, but their offense isn't as good because they don't have a player who can put back misses or create open kickouts as readily. The Boilermakers are suffering at both ends of the floor. Life without their big man — who was the best player in college basketball the last two years — will necessarily make every part of basketball more difficult for the Boilers.

How to Watch Toledo vs Purdue

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Toledo Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is a much, much more ordinary team without Zach Edey — still a good team to be sure, but not able to flex its muscles and physically dominate with regularity. The Boilermakers have to be fully on top of their game, totally in sync and connected at both ends of the floor, in order to blow opponents out. Any moderately sluggish seven-minute sequences will severely hinder Purdue's efforts to win games by big, spread-covering margins. The margin for error resides with Toledo relative to a spread-centric bet.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Boilermakers have surely watched a lot of game film over the Christmas break, studying how to play better at both ends of the floor. They might not have figured absolutely everything out, but they should come to the court with a good understanding of how to play together. Toledo is not physically or athletically imposing enough to disrupt Purdue and prevent the Boilermakers from doing what they want to do at both ends of the floor.

Final Toledo-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Purdue, but we have no strong beliefs about this game. Pass.

