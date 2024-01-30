Tom Brady speaks on his time with the New England Patriots and how he plans to show a new perspective as an NFL analyst.

NFL legend Tom Brady recently joined the Pat McAfee show to speak on his success throughout his football career and plans of becoming the No. 1 analyst for FOX Sports. McAfee asked Brady about the dynasty that seems to be building in Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid. He mentioned the term “Patriots Way” to Brady, asking the former quarterback to give some insight on how he was able to accomplish so much in New England.

“I've never used the Patriot way term in my entire life,” said Brady, per the Pat McAfee Show on X. We tried to do things the right way and what happened on game day was ultimately a reflection of what we practiced”

Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, spanning from 2002 to 2019. The 46-year-old signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX Sports that will start in the 2024-25 season. He'll be an analyst for the network, calling game-day play-by-play and more. Brady said he wants to show people the details of why football is the ultimate team sport and give the viewers a different perspective on the offense, defense, and special teams performances.

The Chiefs may be on their way toward the success Brady and the Patriots rode during much of the last two decades. Mahomes and Kansas City have gone to the Super Bowl in four of the six seasons he's started, winning two rings. The GOAT debate may be in question if Mahomes keeps walking in the right direction, but for right now Brady has that title and he'll show some of his off-field skills when he takes the field next season.