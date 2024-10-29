In a thoughtful move to control how her family learned big news, Gisele Bündchen shared her pregnancy announcement directly with ex-husband Tom Brady and their children before any public disclosure. Bündchen, now expecting her first child with longtime friend and jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, made sure Brady wouldn’t discover her pregnancy through headlines or gossip, per the NYPost. Sources say the model, 44, told her children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 11-year-old Vivian, in advance to help them adjust to the changes in their family life. Bündchen and Valente reportedly plan to wait until birth to find out their baby’s gender.

Since her split from Brady in 2022, Bündchen has found a new chapter of companionship and family life with Valente. After confirming their relationship earlier this year, she expressed that their bond grew from a place of trust and honesty, qualities that helped her feel secure as they moved into a romantic relationship. Although Brady hasn’t publicly responded to the pregnancy news, he seems supportive of the new direction Bündchen’s life has taken. The retired quarterback, now focused on his broadcasting career with Fox Sports and future plans in NFL ownership, remains single after brief flings with supermodels Irina Shayk and Kim Kardashian.

A Fresh Start for Bündchen and Valente

With their family circle expanding, Bündchen and Valente seem ready to embrace their future together, building on a relationship that first developed within the familiar structure of friendship and family. Valente, 35, has not only become a close partner to Bündchen but has also been welcomed into the lives of her children, often joining family outings and offering steady companionship. Since their relationship’s public debut in February, Valente has played an active role in her day-to-day life, marking a fresh start for Bündchen after a long marriage.

Bündchen and Brady spent 13 years together, building a family that included Benjamin and Vivian, before they announced their divorce in October 2022. Now, Bündchen’s relationship with Valente represents a new, less-public journey into love and family building, which contrasts with her high-profile years with Brady. Although some fans speculate about Brady’s feelings regarding his ex’s new family life, sources close to him suggest he’s content focusing on his career and children. With her candid approach, Bündchen has set the tone for a smooth transition, sparing Brady and their children from potential media drama, and prioritizing honesty and care.