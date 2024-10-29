Shortly after Gisele Bündchen announced her pregnancy with Joaquim Valente, her ex-husband Tom Brady took to Instagram to share his feelings on the reveal.

He took to his Instagram Stories to share an image of a sunset. As the sun goes down, he posted three heart emojis and used the Chicks' rendition of Fleetwood Mac's “Landslide” in the background. The lyrics pop up on the screen as the song plays.

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” the lyrics read.

“Landslide” was originally written by Stevie Nicks and recorded by Fleetwood Mac for their 1975 self-titled album. It quickly became one of the band's signature songs.

Even almost 50 years after it came out, Nicks still performs it live. Nicks recently closed her show in Hershey, Pennsylvania, with a performance of “Landslide.”

The version that Brady used for his post was recorded by the Chicks for their 2002 album Home. The cover was released as a pre-release single on August 26, 2002.

Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy reveal

On October 28, 2024, it was reported that Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was pregnant with her first child with Joaquim Valente. Previously, Brady and Bündchen had two kids, Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11. Brady also has a son, Jack Edward Thomas, 17, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The pregnancy comes a couple of years after Brady and Bündchen got divorced. They were previously married for 13 years before the decision to split.

Who is Tom Brady?

Brady is best known for his time in the NFL as a seven-time Super Bowl champion. He won six of those rings with the New England Patriots before leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During his time in Tampa Bay, Brady won one Super Bowl to bring his total to seven.

After playing college football at Michigan, Brady was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He did not play much in his rookie year and took the reins as the starting quarterback the following year. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in Brady's first season as the starter in 2001.

He holds the NFL records for most quarterback wins, (251) touchdowns (649), yards (89,214), completions (7,753), and pass attempts (12,050). Brady was named to 15 Pro Bowls and six All-Pros (three First-team, three Second-team) in his illustrious career.

Additionally, Brady won the NFL MVP honor three times. He also led the league in touchdowns and yards several times in single seasons.

He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is eligible. In the meantime, Brady is enjoying his time as FOX's top color commentator. He signed with the company in 2022 and made his debut in the 2024 NFL season. Brady has also recently become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Outside of football, Brady has dipped his toe into other avenues. He has had small roles in movies such as Stuck on You, Ted 2, Entourage, and 80 for Brady, usually playing himself. Brady has also hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL).