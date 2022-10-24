Tom Brady is texting buddies with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled to get things going on offense this season and it looks like the seven-time Super Bowl champion might getting some support within the state. According to the New York Times, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Brady are on texting terms.

The report details an event where Wisconsin Republican nominee for governor Tim Michels spoke to supporters about his time hosting DeSantis in Green Bay a month ago. According to Michels, he and DeSantis were at a Packers game when the Florida governor asked, “How do you spell Lambeau?” while he was writing out a text.

“I say, ‘Who are you texting with?’ He says, ‘I’m texting with Tom Brady.’ The governor of Florida gets to text with Tom Brady,” Michels reportedly said during the event. ““I’m hoping that when I’m governor of Wisconsin, I can text Aaron Rodgers.”

Brady has been linked to conservative political figures before. The five-time Super Bowl MVP has called former United States president Donald Trump “a good friend” and previously had a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker when he was with the New England Patriots.

When asked about the MAGA hat at the time, Brady downplayed its significance.

“He sent it to me via [Robert Kraft],’’ Brady told WEEI’s “Dennis and Callahan Show,” back in 2015. “I’ve know him since 2002 when I judged one of his beauty pageant. Imagine that, I was a judge at a Miss USA pageant in 2002. So, I’ve know him for a long time and he always gives me a call on different types of motivational speeches at different times. Now that he’s running for president he sent me a hat and he gave it to RKK a couple of weeks ago so it found its way to my locker.’’

Brady has distanced himself from Trump since and didn’t attend the Patriots’ reception at the White House following their Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also did not return the Times‘ request for a comment.