Tom Brady proves that he is not a bitter ex and has reportedly congratulated his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen on her new bundle of joy.

News broke about the birth of the model's first child with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente on Wednesday, Feb. 5. According to Daily Mail, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is “happy” for his ex. Page Six reports that he wishes her nothing but the best, and that he called to congratulate her. As of now, there is no confirmation on the sex and name of the child but the model and the baby are doing well according to TMZ.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before they filed for divorce.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he added. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

How Tom Brady Is Doing Now

It was announced back in October that Bündchen would be welcoming a baby with Valente. The couple met in 2021 when the model began taking Jiu-Jitsu training with him. with him. They began dating in June 2023.

Brady was allegedly hurt by the news of Bündchen being pregnant.

“Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung,” the insider told DailyMail.com. ‘Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time.'

“There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset,” the insider continued. “It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen.”

While this is the supermodel's first child with Valente, this is her third child overall. Bündchen shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with NFL superstar and ex-husband Tom Brady. The NFL legend also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

As for Bündchen and Valente, they are continuing on in the next phase of their relationship with a new baby.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source tells PEOPLE in a statement when her pregnancy was announced.

“She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” the source said.