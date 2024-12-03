Tom Brady is going viral, and not for his recent NFL coverage. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB shared a shirtless photo following his fishing trip over the weekend and fans can't get enough of his thirst trap.

“A little warmer than it looked in Buffalo last night,” Brady captioned the photo of him shirtless as he referenced the snowy Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers game Sunday night (Dec. 1). In the photo, he's holding up a fish he caught while standing on the boat overlooking a body of water.

The comment section was flooded with fans astonished at Brady's physique despite not playing professionally in over a year.

“Bro still shredded,” a comment read.

“I’d do anything to be that fish,” another comment jokingly read.

The shirtless photo was part of a carousel post that featured him showing off his golf swing in the second photo, some caught fish in a cooler over ice in the third photo, and lastly, a golf ball mid-air.

Tom Brady Seemingly Reacts To Gisele Bündchen Pregnancy News

Brady's thirst trap follows the announcement of his ex-wife's pregnancy last month. Gisele Bünchen, whom he was married to for 13 years, announced that she is expecting a child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source tells PEOPLE in a statement.

He seemingly responded to the pregnancy with a post on Instagram shortly after the news broke with a sunset photo soundtracked by The Chicks’ cover of “Landslide.”

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” the lyrics on the post read.

The supermodel shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady has spoken about fatherhood recently and how important of a job it is.

“For the room, know that being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have, and we screw up a lot, and I've screwed up a lot as a parent,” said the former quarterback. “So I don't want to seem like I'm some expert in parenting because I'm certainly not that.”

He continued, “I have three amazing kids that I just try to be there [for]. I try to just be dependable and consistent for them, and honestly, whatever our kids choose, as we know to do whatever they want to do in life, we gotta support.”