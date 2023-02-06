Tom Brady seems to be enjoying retirement. The future Hall of Famer, who recently announced his retirement for a second time, posted an underwear selfie on Twitter on Monday morning. The image has drawn no shortage of reactions from the Twitter world.

Buffalo Wild Wings chimed in on Twitter.

saucy — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 6, 2023

Skip Bayless when he sees this pic.twitter.com/ccC35YSbY7 — Sagnik Basu (@_sagnikbasu) February 6, 2023

“@TomBrady if this is what retirement gonna make us have to endure from you then I expect to see you at training camp,” if this is what retirement gonna make us have to endure from you then I expect to see you at training camp,” a fan wrote

“I don’t know why Tom Brady is dropping thirst traps on Twitter but that’s not something I needed for my Monday morning. So somebody better hire him or date him or marry him or something because that ain’t it,” another fan shared

“Tom Brady gotta go back to work bruh. He only been retired a week and already in his drawz on Instagram,” a fan agreed

Tom Brady is regarded as the best quarterback of all time by the majority of the NFL world. His talent was unparalleled and he will unquestionably be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But this image drew mockery and scrutiny from the Twitter world.

Many fans joked that Brady is already bored in his retirement and may announce a return at some point. But it should be noted that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback said he’s retiring “for good” this time.

Brady is set to become a FOX sports analyst next year, so he likely (and hopefully) won’t have time to continue posting underwear selfies on the internet.