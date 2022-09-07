Tom Brady’s superhero-like solution when getting ‘beat up’, per Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has respect for Tampa Bay Buccaneers future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. Parsons recently compared Tom Brady to three superheroes, per Jon Machota.

“I’ve seen the Hulk get beat up. I’ve seen Thor get beat up. I’ve seen Captain America get beat up. But they always get back up and find a way to get to their destination. … (Brady) gets beat up, but he gets back up.”

Tom Brady, who recently turned 45-years old, certainly continues to get back up. The QB is the best of all-time and is still going strong heading into 2022. He led the NFL in completions, attempts, passing yards, touchdowns, and yards gained per game last year. The fact that he was able to accomplish all of that speaks to his legend. As a result of his incredible 2021 campaign, Tom Brady was listed at No.1 on the NFL’s Top 100 Player List ahead of the season.

Meanwhile, Micah Parsons is still just 23-years old. Tom Brady is more than 20 years older than him! Nevertheless, He enjoyed a very strong rookie year in Dallas with the Cowboys. Parsons recorded 13 sacks and forced 3 fumbles a season ago. He was ultimately named the NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl. The young Cowboys linebacker features an extremely high ceiling.

It will be quite the matchup when Tom Brady’s Buccaneers take on Micah Parsons’ Cowboys in Week 1. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 11th at 8:20 PM EST at AT&T Stadium in Texas.