Reports are swirling of a love triangle involving superstar singer Shakira and Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton. Shakira, who recently ended her relationship with Gerard Pique, has allegedly caught the attention of both Cruise and Hamilton, according to Yahoo.

Shakira is reportedly in a 'love triangle' with Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise. pic.twitter.com/svgTIEYHNH — Birmingham Live (@birmingham_live) June 13, 2023

News of Shakira's potential connection with Tom Cruise surfaced after an insider revealed to Page Six that Cruise is “extremely interested in pursuing her.” The source hinted at chemistry between the two and suggested that Cruise could be a supportive presence in Shakira's life. Additionally, it was reported that Cruise sent flowers to Shakira following their outing at an F1 event.

Meanwhile, People magazine reported that she has been enjoying a “fun and flirty” phase with Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton. The pair were spotted dining together after the F1 Spanish Grand Prix and were later seen hanging out on a boat after the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Their interactions suggest that they are still in the early stages of getting to know each other.

Amidst the rumors, The Mirror UK claimed that Tom Cruise referred to himself as being in a “love triangle” and expressed his belief that he and Shakira would soon start dating due to their supposed chemistry. However, sources have debunked this notion, stating that Shakira only saw their interaction as friendly and that there is no attraction or romance from her side. According to insiders, Shakira was allegedly asking Cruise to stop flirting with her, while Cruise himself seemed enthusiastic about the encounter, reminiscent of his behavior when he first met his ex-wife, Katie Holmes.