In a move that surprised many, it turns out Tom Cruise‘s adrenaline-fueled stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony came with an unexpected price tag: absolutely nothing, Deadline reports. That's right, the “Mission: Impossible” star, renowned for his death-defying stunts, performed his breathtaking feat for the sheer thrill of it, not for a hefty paycheck.

According to LA28 president Casey Wasserman, Cruise had two non-negotiable conditions for his participation: complete control over the stunt and zero compensation. Wasserman revealed during a recent panel discussion that Cruise's dedication was unwavering. “He finished filming ‘Mission: Impossible' at 6 p.m. in London, hopped on a plane, landed in LA at 4 a.m., and immediately filmed the scene where he boards a military aircraft,” Wasserman shared, highlighting Cruise's commitment to the project.

No Stunt Doubles, No Problem

Cruise's insistence on performing the entire stunt himself, even when a stunt double was initially proposed, speaks volumes about his passion for pushing boundaries and delivering authentic action sequences. The original plan involved a stunt double taking over for certain segments, but Cruise wasn't having it. “I'm only doing it if I get to do everything,” he declared during a Zoom meeting, showcasing his trademark determination.

From descending from the roof of the Stade de France to receiving the Olympic flag from Simone Biles and LA mayor Karen Bass, and then riding off on a motorbike to transform the Hollywood sign with the Olympic rings, Cruise executed every heart-stopping moment with his signature flair. His refusal to accept payment for his involvement only adds to the awe-inspiring nature of his performance.

This revelation comes as no surprise to those familiar with Cruise's work ethic and dedication to his craft. He's known for performing his own stunts, no matter how dangerous or challenging, always striving for authenticity and pushing the limits of what's possible on screen. His Olympic stunt serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences for audiences worldwide.

While Cruise's zero-dollar payday might raise eyebrows in Hollywood, it reinforces his status as a true action hero, driven by passion and a relentless pursuit of excellence, rather than financial gain. His Olympic escapade will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in both cinematic and sporting history, a testament to the extraordinary lengths he'll go to entertain and inspire.