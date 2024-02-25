The red carpet for the 2024 SAG Awards proved to be the place to get updates on plenty of upcoming film and TV projects as actors filed in for the award show. One of those updates came from Ted Lasso veteran Juno Temple, who had good news about where Venom 3's production schedule stood.
Temple, who is one of the new additions to the Venom franchise, revealed the upcoming third film was nearing the end of its production after a roughly four-month shoot, according to Variety. She had nothing but glowing remarks for everyone involved, as well, remarking how it was one of the bigger sets she has gotten to perform on in recent memory.
“We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” Temple said. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people.”
She couldn't share much more on the film or what it is in store for the Marvel anti-hero's third film.
The update comes as good news for the production which, like many other productions in Hollywood, faced significant delays as a result of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Venom 3 had originally began filming in June 2023 before it had to shut down due to the strikes, with production restarting in November once both strikes had been resolved.
Alongside Temple, Venom 3 has also added Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo to the cast led by series star, producer, and writer Tom Hardy.
Venom 3 marks the first tentpole film for Backo in her career, which has largely consisted of smaller films and TV roles since making her screen debut in 2012. She is best known for her time on the comedy series Letterkenny as Rosie, who is a regular love interest for the series' lead character Wayne.
Ejiofor, however, is no stranger to the world of comic book movies. He has already appeared as Baron Mordo in both Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange films, though it is not known if he will continue portraying the character.
Venom 3 is scheduled to release in theaters on November 8, 2024.