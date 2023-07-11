Tom Holland got vulnerable about his sober journey. Holland shared his thoughts on Monday's episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. The Spiderman actor said that it was “the best thing I've ever done.”

The actor explained that he had decided to have a “dry January” which is when people stop drinking after the holiday season. He expressed that it was a hard time for him.

“All I could think about was having a drink. That’s all I could think about,” he admitted. “I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, when’s it 12 p.m.?”

He admitted that the constant thinking about drinking began to worry him. “It just really scared me. I just was like, ‘Wow, maybe. Maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing.' So I sort of decided to punish myself and say, ‘I’ll do February as well. I’ll do two months off. If I can do two months off, then I can prove to myself that I don’t have a problem.' ”

The British actor said that there were some societal pressures that began to hinder his social life. “Two months go by and I was still really struggling. I felt like I couldn’t be social,” Holland continued. “I felt like I couldn’t go to the pub and have a lime soda. I couldn’t go out for dinner. I was really, really struggling and I started to really worry that maybe I had an alcohol problem.”

He noted that after he decided to stop drinking that it also helpe his mom with her sobriety. “She’s loving it, and it’s been amazing,” he said. “I can’t believe the difference that I feel from not drinking. Yeah, I feel amazing.”

He noticed some positive effects from quitting alcohol as well. “I could sleep better. I could handle problems better,” he remembered. “Things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter.”