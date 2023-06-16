Tom Holland's 2017 performance to Rihanna's “Umbrella” on ‘Lip Sync Battle' is iconic. The actor recently got candid on how he felt about the showstopping performance.

“I’m proud of it,” Tom Holland said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday (June 14). “I like that it left a lasting impact. It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. Spider-Man was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy. I was meeting producers and directors and going to L.A. by myself. I was finally at that stage where I could say, ‘Can I bring my friends?’ And they’d say, ‘Yeah.’”

Holland wore an all black outfit with fishnet tights, danced in the rain, and grinded on competitior – and now-girlfriend – Zendaya. He spoke about his attire on the show and how he wasn't trying to make a point by wearing it necessarily.

“I’ve grown up in the most non-toxic masculine environment possible. I didn’t realize what I was doing was so forward thinking,” Holland explained. “I was just like, ‘Yeah, f–k it, I’ll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That’ll be really fun. I don’t care.’ But you’d never catch me doing that now. Just because I don’t want to do a f—king TV show that I don’t need to do. I’d rather go and play golf and live my little private life.”

Holland added: “I’ve really worked hard in my career and I’ve really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for.”