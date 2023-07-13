Tom Holland may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but the Spider-Man actor revealed why he isn't a fan of the industry.

During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, which featured a wide-spanning conversation, Holland discussed Hollywood and his reservations.

“Look, I really am a massive fan of making movies but I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me,” Holland admitted.

He continued, “The business really scares me. I understand that I'm a part of that business, and I enjoy my, kind of, interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

Getting a bit more personal, Holland revealed why he has reservations about Hollywood. “I've seen so many people come before me and lose themselves, and I've had friends that I've grown up with that aren't friends of mine anymore, because they've lost themselves to this business.”

In conclusion, Holland is trying to do what's best for him. “I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy, which is my family, [and] it's my friends. It's my carpentry, my golf, [and] the charity that my mum runs. Like, that is the stuff that makes me really happy, and that's the stuff that I should protect,” he said.

That's exactly what Tom Holland — who's coming off an emotionally-taxing performance in The Crowded Room — is doing. He announced that he was taking a hiatus from acting and has been living a normal life (which included learning that you have to pay for your water).