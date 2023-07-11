Tom Holland has been on a break from acting since wrapping production on The Crowded Room, and it appears that the actor has learned a lot of basic life skills during that time.

Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Holland opened up about living a normal life and revealed that he had to do a lot of “growing up” during this break.

“I needed to do a lot of growing up at home. Paying my water bill, paying my council tax, and sorting out my bins and all that sort of stuff that they don't teach you at school. I think there should be a lesson at school that's called ‘Life,' which is like laundry [and] basic cooking,” the actor confessed.

He concluded, “Like, I didn't realize you had to pay for your water.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tom Holland is coming off a leading role in The Crowded Room for Apple TV+. The series premiered its first three episodes on June 9 and has since released an episode every Friday. The last three episodes are set for July 14, 21, and 28 release dates.

Outside of The Crowded Room, Holland has been doing a variety of roles. He voiced characters in Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, and Onward from 2019-2020, and then dipped his toe into dramatic acting in the likes of The Devil All the Time and Cherry. Of course, he starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home and also starred in two films hoping to launch franchises — Chaos Walking and Uncharted (the latter of which has a far better chance of succeeding in that).

Given that Holland is an actor, one that has been stuck in the MCU machine at that, it's not surprising that he hasn't had a chance to take in a normal civilian life. It's a relief to hear that the actor has now gotten the chance to slow down and learn the basics of life in recent months.