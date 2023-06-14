In a recent video interview, Tom Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, revealed that it's not his charm that won Zendaya's heart, but rather their onscreen chemistry in the Spider-Man movies. Speaking about his supposed charisma, Holland humorously stated, “I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz,” according to People.

Acknowledging his limited charm, Holland playfully shared the “secret to” his supposed rizz, saying, “I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work.” He jokingly added that making movies together, particularly when their characters are falling in love, allows them to blur the lines and build a connection.

Holland and Zendaya portray love interests in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man films, with Holland playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Zendaya portraying MJ. Their characters' love story began in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and rumors of their real-life romance circulated shortly after. However, it wasn't until 2021 when they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles that their relationship was publicly confirmed.

Currently on a press tour for his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, where he sports a different look with long, dark hair and bangs, Holland expressed his gratitude to Zendaya for putting up with his unconventional appearance during the show's production. Reflecting on his transformation, he remarked, “Bless Zendaya—she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months; it was rough.”

As fans continue to swoon over their onscreen and offscreen chemistry, Tom Holland and Zendaya's relationship serves as a testament to the power of onscreen connections and the possibility of love transcending the silver screen. Despite his self-proclaimed limited rizz, Holland has managed to win Zendaya's heart, proving that sometimes, it's the magic of storytelling that brings people together.