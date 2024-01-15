At least he tries to get a laugh.

When it comes to a particular comedy attempt, Tom Holland can't seem to get the laughs he hopes for.

Nobody is cracking up at the joke he always tells his friends, he revealed to Access Hollywood.

As the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, he says something that few people can. Whenever his movie comes up as a suggestion on a streaming platform, he mentions it.

“Every time, and every time I'll be like scrolling through Netflix and it will pop up. And I always do the stupid joke of ‘I've heard this movie is great, apparently the lead actor is great,” Holland said. “‘Let's just watch 10 minutes and see what it's like.' But no one ever laughs.”

Before this, he talked about his job and his love for action movies.

“For me, it's one of the things I love so much about my job is the ability to chop and change and do new things, try new things,” he said. “I love action movies, it's where my heart is. Any night of the week if I sit down to watch a movie with my mates, I'm the one to say ‘Let's put the Bourne franchise on' or ‘Let's put Indiana Jones on' or anything like that.”

What's next for the actor?

“Next is a big question, it is something that we're actively trying to figure out right now,” the star said. “I am lucky and I am blessed that I've got a great bunch of options of things that could be next. I'm taking my time, I want to find the right project with the right people and I feel very lucky to be here.”

Whatever Tom Holland does next, surely there'll be jokes from him about how the lead star is great.