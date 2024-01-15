MCU stars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reunited at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Spider-Man and Iron Man assemble

At last night's Critics' Choice Awards, Holland and Downey were seen hugging each other. According to Erik Davis, who captured the moment on his phone, said that Holland allegedly came over to the table and initiated the huge with Downey. “It warmed my Marvel-loving heart,” he said.

The two were tied at the hip in the MCU. Tony Stark (Downey) recruited Peter Parker (Holland) to his team against Captain America in Civil War. Peter/Spider-Man became a mainstay in the MCU going forward, with Tony playing a vital part in his future stories.

Robert Downey Jr. kicked off the MCU with Iron Man. He would go on to lead three solo films, four Avengers films, and pop up in other ones including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War. At the Critics' Choice Awards, Downey took home Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Tom Holland gained a lot of notoriety for his MCU role. He has led three Spider-Man films, the most recent, No Way Home, made nearly $2 billion at the box office. Holland has also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. A fourth Spider-Man film is coming, it's a matter of when, not if.

Outside of the MCU, Holland has starred in The Lost City of Z, Spies in Disguise, The Devil All the Time, Onward, and Cherry. He also starred in Uncharted, an adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name, in 2022.