Lara Croft gets a facelift in this collection of highly sought-after classics.

Officially known as Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, this collection brings together the first three games of the Tomb Raider franchise with a new coat of paint. Here's everything you need to know about Tomb Raider Remastered, including its release date, gameplay, story, and some trailers.

Tomb Raider Remastered Release Date: February 14, 2024

Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Release Date Trailer

Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is coming to PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, and on consoles through the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally developed by Core Design and published by Eidos Interactive, with this remastered collection developed and published by Aspyr under the Embracer Group umbrella.

Tomb Raider Remastered Gameplay

Tomb Raider games are action-adventure games with third-person shooting combat and light 3D puzzle platforming. Players traverse through ancient tombs and ruins in search of collectible artifacts. Along the way, players encounter enemies, either other tomb raiders, wild animals, or strange creatures. Puzzle-solving depends on platforming and using items found along the way and used on the right mechanisms, usually unveiling the path forward or making it safe to pass through dangerous pathways. Lara Croft also has access to different kinds of weapons, and must strategically conserve their ammo as they try to defeat they encounter along the way.

Tomb Raider Remastered Story

Tomb Raider's story revolves around the archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft, the eponymous Tomb Raider, as she goes on adventures in search of lost artifacts, usually at odds with bad people who want to get the artifacts in hopes of using their powers for their nefarious plans. The first game follows Lara as she gets involved in a wild goose chase that leads her through Peru, Greece, Egypt, and a fourth surprise location, which I won't reveal so I don't spoil a thirty-year-old plot twist. The subsequent two games have Lara travel to China in search of dragon artifacts, and to Antarctica to investigate a mysterious meteor crash site.

Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft also comes with three expansions – one for each game, as part of the entire collection.

