Did Tony Romo know that Super Bowl 58 was taking place *this* Sunday?

For all the highs he experienced as a player, Tony Romo's career was marked by several high profile failures in big spots. For some fans watching Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Romo came up short when it mattered most again on Sunday.

After a low snap from Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, Romo called it “uncharacteristic”, fans took to social media to wonder if Romo had watched tape on Humphrey while preparing for the biggest game on the NFL calendar.

Tony Romo fumbling Super Bowl 58 gig?

One football journalist on X (formerly Twitter) stated bluntly that Romo's comment “might be his biggest tell yet that he doesn’t prepare whatsoever.”

That sentiment was shared by plenty of other fans who noted that low snaps from Humphrey are anything but rare.

“Pretty obvious Romo hasn’t watched many Chiefs games when he called the low Creed Humphrey snaps uncharacteristic as if it hasn’t been happening all season” another fan noted.

“I like how Romo says it's uncharacteristic but Humphrey has low snaps all the time,” said another NFL fan flabbergasted by Romo's commentary.

“Romo saying a Creed bad snap is uncharacteristic…” was the simple message from one viewer.

In addition to the actual location of the snaps during Super Bowl 58, other fans complained that Romo wasn't quite as adept at predicting what the play would be as he used to.

“Romo hasn’t gotten a single pre snap prediction that he does right this entire game,” lamented another X user.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo's partner in the booth, got roped into the critiques as well. “Nantz said it was a low snap. Romo immediately agreed and said it was a high snap.“