By Franz Christian Irorita · 7 min read

New year, new games! We’re rounding up the top 10 new and upcoming games of January 2023. If you’re looking for quality games coming out this Q1 of 2023, there are loads of them!

Top 10 New and Upcoming Games of January 2023

10. LONE RUIN

Release Date: January 12, 2023

Developed By: Super Rare Originals

Published By: Cuddle Monster Games

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

Imagine playing Vampire Survivors but as a dungeon-delving adventure from an isometric perspective. That’s what Lone Ruin looks like at a glance. Lone Ruin is a spell-based roguelike twin-stick shooter with a high degree of replayability. The player takes control of an explorer searching for a mysterious ancient power. Venturing into a ruined magical city built on top of a source of magic, players will have to master the different spells in their arsenal to take down their foes and claim the ancient power for themselves. How deep can you dive?

9. Children of Silentown

Release Date: January 11, 2023

Developed By: Elf Games

Published By: Daedalic Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

We don’t get a lot of good point-and-click adventure games like we used to back in the day. Thankfully, Daedalic Entertainment continues the tradition by enabling developers like Elf Games to develop games like Children of Silentown. In this game, players take control of Lucy, a young girl growing up in a village deep in a forest inhabited by monsters. People disappearing is nothing uncommon in this village, but it doesn’t mean our heroine would just let that be. So, she investigates.

8. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home

Release Date: TBD January 2023

Developed By: Ubisoft, Old Skull Games

Published By: Netflix

Platforms: iOS, Android (via Netflix Games)

The first in a series of Netflix Games-exclusive titles from Ubisoft, Valiant Hearts is a recognizable name in the video game industry – a well-respected game about the horrors of war. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a follow-up sequel to the first game, featuring some recurring characters, continuing their stories of war and hope.

7. Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters

Release Date: January 24, 2023

Developed By: Compile Heart

Published By: Idea Factory

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Hyperdimension Neptunia arrives in the West early this year. Neptune and her friends are back, but different pairs of sisters are all competing as they are all goddess candidates in this off-the-wall action RPG. Fans of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series will be able to get to play this game on both PC and PlayStation towards the end of this month.

6. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

Release Date: January 31, 2023

Developed By: Purple Lamp

Published By: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Back in the PS2 era, there were a couple of SpongeBob SquarePants games that helped change the perception that video game adaptations of popular cartoon shows would suck, on account of their amazing platforming gameplay. So, we’re definitely not complaining that THQ Nordic is creating more of these games for modern platforms. In this game, SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward are taking a prehistoric trip back in time to the Kelp Forest, Wild West Jellyfish Fields, and other iconic SpongeBob locations.

5. We Were Here Forever

Release Date: January 31, 2023

Developed By: Total Mayhem Games

Published By: Total Mayhem Games

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

We Were Here Forever came out to rave reviews in 2022, and now it’s coming to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This asymmetric cooperative puzzle game continues the puzzle-solving games by Total Mayhem Games. Starting from the dungeon of Castle Rock, an epic adventure awaits – together with your partner and your walkie-talkies, you’ll puzzle through a frozen graveyard, the town of Rockbury, below the icy sea, and other surprises.

4. Fire Emblem Engage

Release Date: January 20, 2023

Developed By: Intelligent Systems

Published By: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

The long history of Fire Emblem will be celebrated in its next iteration in Fire Emblem Engage. Featuring the main characters, Lords, of past Fire Emblem games, Fire Emblem Engage is going to be a love letter for the turn-based tactical RPG series. Alear, the divine dragon, awakes from a thousand-year slumber to help defeat the Fell Dragon, which will be done through the game’s main character, Pepsi Man, as they collect the Emblem Rings that will help them harness the powers of Lords in a war that will change the landscape of Elyos for years to come.

While the epic Fire Emblem: Three Houses will definitely be tough to top, Intelligent Systems has never missed a step in their modern Fire Emblem games, and it doesn’t look like they’ll fail in Engage, either. Fire Emblem: Engage is going to be one of the earliest games to release in 2023, coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023.

3. One Piece Odyssey

Release Date: January 13, 2023

Developed By: ILCA

Published By: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

Embark on an epic adventure as Luffy and his crew of Strawhat Pirates in this RPG love letter to the One Piece franchise, coming out just in time for the manga’s 25th anniversary celebration. The game will combine classic staples of the JRPG genre with the unique elements of One Piece. During their voyage along the Grand Line, the crew were caught in a student storm at sea, causing them shipwrecked on a lush, but mysterious island called Waford, becoming separated from each other in the process. The crew sets out on a new, daring adventure filled with marvels of nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with the locals of the island.

2. Forspoken

Release Date: January 24, 2023

Developed By: Luminous Productions

Published By: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS5

Square Enix’s next make-or-break title, Forspoken has a lot of potential. The demo of the game gave us a taste of what its open-world spellcasting gameplay will feel like, and so far it’s looking really good for us. The game will feature a ton of spells that players can use in both combat and traversal, which will make exploration of its vast open world a treat for those who love traveling in video games. However, the game has also been criticized for its messy and confused world-building – the game has contrasting tones because its main character, Frey, was isekai’d from New York to the medieval fantasy setting of the game’s open world.

Regardless, the game’s magic system is already enough of a novelty for anyone to at least try out the demo, and we encourage you to do so before buying the game. The combat in this game offers something so unique that your enjoyment of Forspoken will really depend on how the gameplay feels for you. Forspoken will be released on January 24, 2023, on both the PC and the PS5.

1. Dead Space

Release Date: January 27, 2023

Developed By: Motive Studios

Published By: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Another thrilling remake coming out in 2023 is Dead Space, a cult classic survival horror game that was the zenith of diegetic video game design. Filled with a lot of suspense and dread, Dead Space gave players a really great survival horror experience. Sadly, the original trilogy suffered from poor planning, burnout, and microtransactions, but this remake presents an opportunity for Motive Studio to rectify this with a new trilogy. Originally meant to be released at the tail end of 2022, the game will be coming out on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on January 27, 2023.

And that’s it for our list of the top 10 new and upcoming games of January 2023. Apart from the games stated above, also coming out this month are PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, updated versions for new consoles of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, PlayStation and Xbox versions of Monster Hunter Rise, a modern re-release of Risen, and finally, the Xbox version of Age of Empires II: Definite Edition. We also have a list of all of the exciting new games coming out this year, so check that out as well!