From Diablo IV to Street Fighter VI and Final Fantasy XVI, June is pretty loaded in gaming. Here is our list of the top 10 new games of June 2023.

Top 10 New Games of June 2023

10. AEW Fight Forever

Release Date: June 29, 2023

Developed by: Yuke’s

Published by: THQ Nordic, AEW Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

We start this list with strong-style arcade wrestling. AEW Fight Forever, after what felt like a long time of waiting, we’re finally getting the highly-anticipated arcade-style wrestling game from Yuke’s and AEW Games. For those who are tired of the simulated style of 2K’s wrestling games, here’s the game for you.

9. Park Beyond

Release Date: June 16, 2023

Developed by: Limbic Entertainment

Published by: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

We don’t get a lot of theme park simulation games these days, so it’s great to see a game like Park Beyond that allows you to create the park of your dreams. Here’s a signal boost, because there’s no fun in the carnival without a park maestro, which is going to be you, my friend.

8. F1 23

Release Date: June 16, 2023

Developed by: Codemasters

Published by: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

While F1 22’s F1 Life mode didn’t really stick the landing, last year’s version of this game was still well-received. As Codemasters take on the task of creating this year’s version once again, we can expect at least a base level of high standards for F1 23, but we hope that this year’s entry would have more innovations to add, especially since last year’s didn’t really introduce enough new things to the series. Still, F1 23 is expected to deliver a great racing simulation game.

7. We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Developed by: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Published by: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Katamari Damacy is rolling out again with new content as the King of Cosmos brings his giant, sticky balls to next-gen consoles. Aside from being a remastered version of the second game in the series, We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie also brings new content in the form of the early years of the King of Cosmos’ ball-rolling career.

6. Aliens: Dark Descent

Release Date: June 20, 2023

Developed by: Tindalos Interactive

Published by: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Aliens will be playable this time around in an entirely new genre. We’re used to playing Aliens as a horror game, usually as a first-person action game where players have to sneak and avoid the eponymous aliens for survival. In Aliens: Dark Descent, players will be able to zoom out and watch battles unfold from a top-down perspective, as they try to take down Xenomorphs with the help of four colonial marines, who are equipped with powerful weapons and tools to take down the aliens and rogue members of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

5. Sonic Origins Plus

Release Date: June 23, 2023

Developed by: SEGA

Published by: SEGA

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Sonic Origins may have been a nice game, but there were a lot of issues that fans wanted fixed. Sonic Origins Plus is the answer to these calls, and Sonic Origins will become better than it has ever been before. This version will contain even more content, as well as unlock characters to make them playable in games and stages that were not present in the Sonic Origins version of the game. For a more complete Sonic Origins experience, pick up Sonic Origins Plus.

4. Crash Team Rumble

Release Date: June 20, 2023

Developed by: Toys for Bob

Published by: Activision

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

A game that may have come too far from the left field, Crash Team Rumble is a game that absolutely no one expected but is now highly anticipated by Crash fans. Bringing in the whole of Crash’s Crew, a whole new genre may spawn from this game as this team-based, multiplayer action platformer game takes the world by storm later this month.

3. Street Fighter 6

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Developed by: Capcom

Published by: Capcom

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

In what may be the greatest Street Fighter game so far, Street Fighter 6 welcomes newbies with open arms and re-welcomes old fans with a slew of content that was never before seen in a Street Fighter game. Explore the world in the game’s story mode and meet beloved Street Fighter characters as you journey to become the ultimate fighter, learning new combat styles and fighting moves along the way.

2. Diablo IV

Release Date: June 6, 2023

Developed by: Blizzard Entertainment

Published by: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Diablo IV finally arrives as early as the first day of the month, and players will be able to explore dungeons together in the first-ever MMO-style Diablo game ever produced by Activision Blizzard. Having more focus on online features and multiplayer interactivity, this new Diablo game feels a lot more special. Clear dungeons, beat massive bosses, and defeat hordes of enemies, either with friends or alone, as you try to contain the forces of Heaven and Hell for the sake of the future of Humanity.

1. Final Fantasy XVI

Release Date: June 22, 2023

Developed by: SQUARE ENIX

Published by: SQUARE ENIX

Platforms: PS5

Final Fantasy XVI will be known as one of the most highly-anticipated games ever. It brings together a star-studded team of developers that fans of the genre appreciate having onboarded for this game. Final Fantasy XVI further evolves the franchise by bringing the game to new heights in terms of gameplay, storytelling, and presentation. Final Fantasy XVI takes players to the world of Valisthea. Taking control of Clive Rosfield, players are thrown right into the middle of a global conflict that could see their entire kingdom destroyed right before their eyes.

And that’s it for our list of the best games to look forward to which are now coming out this month of June 2023. If you’re looking for Front Mission 2 Remake, know that it has been delayed from its original June release date to way back in September. For everything else, you may also check out our individual lists for the exclusives headed to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. For everything else gaming-related, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.