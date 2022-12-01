Published December 1, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 6 min read

The fantasy basketball season has been filled with surprises in the early going, just as the 2022-23 season of the NBA as a whole has been as well. With about a quarter of the season officially in the books, it feels like a good time to revisit our top fantasy basketball power forwards rankings and see where things stand right now.

Our list from before the season has certainly seen quite a bit of turnover, with many players on the list not panning out or struggling in the early going. Still, there’s time for these players to emerge throughout the season, but this list will feature the 15 power forwards who have been the most productive so far this season. Without further ado, let’s get into the list.

15. Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk has emerged as a surprisingly relevant fantasy option this season despite not doing a whole bunch for the Utah Jazz. He’s only taking 8.2 shots per game, but his shooting splits are super efficient (55.8 FG%, 47.6 3P%) and his per game averages (13.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.3 SPG) aren’t too shabby either. If his usage increases, Olynyk could move up on the top fantasy basketball power forwards list.

14. Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins just sneaks onto the top 15 power forwards list after doing the same thing on the small forward list. Wiggins is a solid scorer (18.6 PPG, 48.7 FG%, 42.9 3P%), and while he’s doing more as a rebounder this season (5.3 boards per game is currently a career-high) Wiggins’ lack of production in categories aside from scoring likely limits his fantasy ceiling.

13. Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton has taken a massive step forward at the perfect time for the Brooklyn Nets, and it’s made him an extremely enticing fantasy option. Claxton is a double-double threat every time he takes the floor (11.7 PPG, 8.5 RPG) and he’s actually leading the league in field goal percentage, hitting 72.5 percent of his shots. Throw in 2.1 blocks per game, and it’s easy to see why Claxton is on this list.

12. Evan Mobley

Many fans were hoping to see Evan Mobley take a step forward this season, but his production looks almost identical to what we saw from him last season. His numbers are still strong (15 PPG, 9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 55.5 FG%) but until he carves out a bigger role on offense, he will likely continue to sit on the outside looking in of the top fantasy basketball power forwards list.

11. Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has been a seamless fit with the Portland Trail Blazers so far, as he’s returned to his status as a guy who can drop 20+ points anytime he takes the floor. Grant doesn’t do a ton when it comes to rebounding or passing, but as long as he’s finding the bottom of the bucket, it shouldn’t matter too much from a fantasy perspective.

10. Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo continues to just do his thing for the Miami Heat, and it’s resulted in him averaging over 20 points per game for the first time in his career. Adebayo continues to make his mark as a strong rebounder and defender, and while he remains underutilized as a playmaker, he has a solid floor that should make him a lock for a top 10 spot as the season progresses.

9. Julius Randle

The New York Knicks have had their struggles, but Julius Randle is in the midst of a nice little bounce back campaign. His scoring has been much more efficient, and he continues to make a big impact on the glass. His playmaking responsibilities have largely been taken over by Jalen Brunson, which limits his ceiling, but Randle is a double-double threat every night, making him an easy selection here.

8. Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings have been quite a surprise early on this season, and Domantas Sabonis has been a big reason why. He’s not shooting as much as he was earlier in his career with the Pacers, but he’s still a triple-double threat every time he takes the court (16.7 PPG, 11 REB, 6.4 APG, 58.5 FG%). If he can get more shots up, Sabonis could become a top five power forward.

7. Karl-Anthony Towns

It has been a strange season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Karl-Anthony Towns has remained as effective as ever. The addition of Rudy Gobert has certainly limited his overall production, but Towns has made up for it by averaging a career-high 5.3 assists per game. Unfortunately, Towns looks set to miss the next month or so with a calf injury, so he will slide down this list during that time.

6. Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis immediately looked comfortable when he was traded to the Washington Wizards last season, and he’s been the leader of their offense so far this season. Porzingis production through 21 games (21.6 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.5 APG, 47.5 FG%, 38.2 3P%) virtually mirrors what he did in his first 17 games with Washington last season, and if he keeps this up, he should remain a top 10 option all season long.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already been forced to miss a few games for the Milwaukee Bucks, but still finds himself in the top five of this list through the first quarter of the season. It’s been business as usual for Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 5.5 APG, 53.3 FG%) and as other players begin to miss time, he should be able to move up a few spots on the top fantasy basketball power forwards list.

4. Lauri Markkanen

If you were one of the lucky folks who ended up with Lauri Markkanen this season, good for you. Markkanen has unexpectedly been one of the best power forward options this season, and he has rewarded his owners with some stellar play so far (22.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG, 53.1 FG%, 39.5 3P%). Markkanen may struggle to stay in the top five here, but he’s been an absolute steal for fantasy owners so far this season.

3. Anthony Davis

There hasn’t been a lot that has gone right for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, but it’s clear Anthony Davis has been their biggest bright spot early on this season. Davis has looked like his old self this season, and has been busy doing a little bit of everything (26.3 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 2.6 APG, 56.9 FG%, 2.3 BPG, 1.5 SPG). Davis has been on a tear, and could remain a top 3 option here all season long.

2. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum’s emergence as a true MVP candidate has guided the Boston Celtics to the best record in the league early on this season. Tatum has taken a massive step forward when it comes to his scoring, as his 31.6 points per game is second most in the league. Combine that with consistent improvements as a rebounder, passer, and defender, and Tatum looks poised to continue to dominate all season long.

1. Kevin Durant

It’s quite amazing how Kevin Durant somehow continues to get even better. Durant has been the glue holding the Brooklyn Nets together so far, and it’s required him to up his game yet another level. Durant is scoring 30+ points a night while shooting over 55 percent from the floor, while chipping in everywhere else as well. If Durant can stay on the court, it’d be wise to expect this to continue throughout the season.