Welcome to another weekend of NFL football! As excited as I am to watch more football, I’m also looking forward to making money betting on these games! Keep reading to learn about some of my favorite NFL bets for this weekend.

All NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Buffalo Bills at Commanders

Bills: -6.5 (-104)

Commanders: +6.5 (-118)

These two teams match up reasonably well, and this is a strength-on-strength battle that should make for a fun game. In terms of the final score, though, it probably won’t be that close. The Bills are a new tier of team that Washington is facing. While the Commanders started 2-0 and that is an exciting accomplishment for them, those close-fought wins came against mediocre competition at best.

The strength of Washington’s team is the defensive line, but Ron Rivera's team may not have an advantage there on Sunday going up against a mobile and physical quarterback like Josh Allen. Allen will be able to maneuver in the pocket and buy time for his receivers to get down the field even if the offensive line struggles and the pocket collapses.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Commanders' secondary is also nothing to write home about, having given up big plays in previous games to average receivers . The combination of a fairly weak secondary having to try and slow down Allen and Stefon Diggs should give Washington fans nightmares leading up to this game.

As I’ve written about previously, Buffalo can be a very inconsistent team. Yet, the Bills are nearly unbeatable at their best, and on paper, they are likely one of the three most talented teams in the league.

Bills-Commanders pick: Bills -6.5 (-104)

Texans: +8.5 (-115)

Jaguars: -8.5 (-105)

Jacksonville struggled last week in the red zone, but Houston is absolutely dreadful in red zone defense. The Texans are near the bottom of the barrel in terms of keeping opponents out of the end zone, allowing a touchdown in nearly three quarters of every trip inside the 20-yard line.

While I love the Jaguars to win this game in blowout fashion, there is one special player prop bet that I like even better: Travis Etienne to score a touchdown. Jacksonville has been relying heavily on Etienne, and Houston’s atrocious defense hasn’t proven it can stop anybody. Expect Etienne to get a heavy workload, especially in the red zone.

The Jaguars won’t mess around and let the Texans hang around in this game. Rather, they’ll put their foot on the gas pedal and run up the score fast and early. I’m confident that the Jaguars will win this game easily, and I’m also betting that Etienne will be a huge factor, scoring at least one touchdown.

Jaguars-Texans Pick: Jaguars -8.5 (-105), Travis Etienne anytime touchdown scorer (-155)

Steelers: +2.5 (-105)

Raiders: -2.5 (-115)

The Steelers will take on the Raiders this weekend, and this is one game where, regardless of who I think will win, it seems the lines are just slightly off. Including a field goal for home-field advantage, I would rate the Raiders as a one-point favorite.

I like the opportunity to bet the Steelers and gain 2.5 points, but I’m even more intrigued by the moneyline. As of this writing, the moneyline stands at +116 for the Steelers.

I could make an argument for both the Steelers' spread and the Steelers' moneyline. Personally, I’m going to take the moneyline at +116. However, if you are more cautious, you can bet the spread for a smaller amount of your bankroll and keep an eye on the moneyline. If it gets above +125, I would definitely bet it as well.

Steelers-Raiders Pick: Steelers moneyline (+116)