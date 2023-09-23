We're back with another prediction and pick for Week 3 of the NFL season. This game will feature Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (1-1) taking on the undefeated Washington Commanders (2-0) at FedEx Field. Tune in to CBS and NFL+ to catch all the action! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Commanders prediction and pick.

The Buffalo Bills are 1-1 heading into this game after avenging their Week 1 loss and blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 last week. After struggling in Week 1, Josh Allen was able to bounce back with three touchdowns and an accurate day through the air. Their offense seems to be back on track and they're coming into FedEx Field as favorites by a touchdown. They'll continue to be without Von Miller for another week.

The Washington Commanders have held their own so far and managed to beat the Cardinals and Broncos in two exciting games. What's even more impressive is that the Commanders have scored 55 points through the first two games and their offense is performing better than they had expected. They'll have a ton of momentum heading into this game at home and they'll be ready for a shootout against the Bills.

Here are the Bills-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Commanders Odds

Buffalo Bills: -6.5 (-104)

Washington Commanders: +6.5 (-118)

Over: 43 (-110)

Under: 43 (-110)

How to Watch Bills vs. Commanders Week 2

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+, Paramount+

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

Josh Allen and the Bills got right back on track with their game against the Raiders last week. Allen had a phenomenal day throwing the ball and went 31-37 on his passes with no interceptions. The Bills offensive line did a much better job of giving Allen time to throw the ball and only allowed two sacks during the game. This week, they'll have a tougher challenge in having to face and aggressive Washington front. For the Bills to have success in this game, they'll have to double-down on the protection and allow Josh Allen time to find his receivers down the field. The Bills could benefit from using Allen as a ballcarrier in this game as well in order to open up the throwing game.

James Cook was a monster in their last game and it seems as though he's coming into his own in this backfield. Rushing for over seven yards a carry last game, he's showing that he has great explosiveness and ability to bust big runs in the open field. They should look to work Cook early and wear down the Washington defensive line. This game may be won by whatever teams runs the ball more, so expect the Bills to throw a bunch of different looks on the ground early in this game. Their defense has played well through two weeks – expect them to rush the quarterback relentlessly in this one.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

The Commanders were able to outlast the Broncos in the best game of the season so far. Quarterback Sam Howell was able to mount a late-game rally and bring the Commanders back into the lead. On the last play of the game, the Commanders gave up a tipped-pass Hail Mary in the endzone as time expired. However, when the Broncos attempted the two-point conversion, Washington stood tall and denied the short pass from Russell Wilson. It was a huge win for them in a tough game and they'll be coming back home in a big spot against the Bills.

The Commanders' defense didn't have as dominant of a showing in their last game, so they'll be set on getting back to the basics and pressuring Josh Allen as the best player on the field. Expect the Commanders to stuff the box in trying to get Allen to work through his progressions. If they can bring some exotic blitz packages and pick up on the improvisation of Stefon Diggs, the Commanders could have a chance to come up with the one key turnover they need. Playing at home will be huge for them and running back Brian Robinson Jr. has seen some of his best games at home.

Final Bills-Commanders Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game and the Bills are shorter favorites than many people would have guessed. The Commanders are real competitors this year and they've shown their toughness in late-game situations on two different occasions now. Quarterback Sam Howell seems to be coming into his own and the Commanders will win some gritty games this year. However, Josh Allen and the Bills have too much momentum after last week's performance. Once they get this offensive train going, they're nearly impossible to stop. For our prediction, let's take the Buffalo Bills to cover and the total to go over.

Final Bills-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills -6.5 (-104): OVER 43 (-110)