Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service is one of the best additions the gaming world has seen, especially for Xbox Players. With one subscription, gamers have over 400 games available to play at their fingertips. A wide variety of games on Game Pass makes it very hard for Xbox users to be bored in their gaming. With that said, let's dive into a few of the best games that Xbox Game Pass has to offer right now this month of October 2023.

Top 5 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass (October 2023)

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

This one's short but sweet. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is an action-packed brawler game with a pretty quick story mode (16 episodes) and side quests. It's a great Game Pass game to dive right into for an awesome gameplay experience. It's the perfect old-school arcade game that players of all ages can have fun with.

4. Minecraft

Another oldie but goodie, there isn’t a lot left to say about Minecraft that hasn’t already been said. However, the game remains popular for its single-player and multiplayer action. It has the ability to keep children and adults occupied for hours on end, creating worlds however they please. It's a relaxing gameplay experience alone, but a social one when played with others. Minecraft will remain a top game on Game Pass for years to come.

3. Grand Theft Auto V

While most players may have played this game all the way back on the Xbox 360 when it was released in 2013, it simply never gets old. The story mode is terrific, allowing players to switch between three very different protagonists. Online play gives players endless options to build their characters' “careers” from the ground up. Competition with friends can occur in hundreds of different game modes, making GTA 5 a must-play.

2. Assasin's Creed: Origins

If Assassin's Creed Mirage made you reminisce about another Assassin's Creed game set on deserts, Xbox Game Pass is here to help you. Assassin's Creed has been one of the defining game franchises of the past decade or so, and thankfully Origins is in the service. The open-world combat, sci-fi storytelling, and historical background of Origins make it a must-play, especially if you want to learn about the beginnings of the Hidden Ones and the Assassin Order. With Game Pass players have the luxury of exploring the incredible story mode, as well as sweeping their way through the varying maps the game provides. It's a beautiful game with incredible storytelling that is sure to keep the player hooked.

1. Cocoon

This one is a game that may fall under people's radars but is definitely a game that many people should play. Cocoon is a very high-concept game that has a great blend of gameplay puzzle elements that fit together to form challenges that are only possible with its unique mechanics. In Cocoon, players take control of an alien character that enters little worlds that are contained within orbs. These orbs have puzzles from within, but carrying the orbs around and bringing them into the worlds within other orbs will allow the player access to special traits and abilities, which would then allow them to solve the unique puzzles from within. In a way, Cocoon brings worlds into other worlds as a way to solve puzzles.

Xbox Game Pass still offers very good value especially since it's only for $16.99 a month, which costs way lower than a new full Triple-A game, many of which eventually find their way or launch directly on Xbox Game Pass.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.