Top 5 Fantasy Football Rookie Sleepers In 2022, Ranked

The NFL season is almost underway, with the preseason in full swing. That means it’s time for fantasy football, an exciting time of year for fans, and here we’re going to examine some rookie sleepers.

Finding a sleeper in the draft is one of the best feelings, as they can propel a team to make a deep run. While the top picks in a draft are important, finding a rookie sleeper can separate a team from the rest of the league.

With that said, here are the top five fantasy football rookie sleepers in 2022.

Top 5 Fantasy Football Rookie Sleepers 2022

5. Wide receiver Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts rookie wideout Alec Pierce could become a solid receiver in his first season. Pierce has great size for a receiver and has all the tools to play at a high level. He had a solid senior season with Cincinnati, catching 52 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

His quarterback Matt Ryan praised him, saying, “He’s a really hard worker. When you combine that with talent, the good players I’ve been around, they’ve all been that way. More than anything he does on the field, it’s the combination of work ethic, competitiveness, all the intangible stuff combined with the talent. And if you’re going to be a great player in this league, which I think he can be, you’ve got to have it all — you’ve got to have the work ethic, you’ve got to have the confidence, and then you’ve got to have the skill set to do it, too. And the combination of those things is what fires me up about him.”

Pierce could emerge as the second receiver behind Michael Pittman Jr and thrive as a fantasy player.

4. Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert

The Dallas Cowboys have some injury issues at the receiver position, which will thrust Jalen Tolbert into a high-volume role right away. Michael Gallup and James Washington will be out to start the season, leaving CeeDee Lamb as the only proven wideout.

Tolbert is best suited to take the second spot, as he is a talented player. Dallas has a great offense, and with Dak Prescott at the helm, he will get plenty of opportunities.

3. Running back Dameon Pierce

The Houston Texans are a rebuilding team in the NFL, and younger players will get the chance to shine. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce could seize the starting role in the backfield, leading to production on the field and in fantasy.

Pierce’s skill set, paired with the potential volume he could get, makes him a great selection late in your fantasy draft.

2. Running back Breece Hall

Running back Breece Hall is another player who could go off in his rookie season. Hall was taken by the New York Jets in the draft and is expected to be one of their top backs. New York has added talent to the young roster, and Hall should have a great campaign.

While Michael Carter will also see some carries, Hall will be the lead back. He was one of the best running backs in the class and should make an immediate impact on the game.

1. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs

The Green Bay Packers lost their top receiver in Davante Adams and will need someone to step up. Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is great at elevating the players around and will look to do the same this season.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has been a training camp stud and has showed his talent in the preseason. With the Packers looking for someone to step up, Doubs could fill that role and become a fantasy star.

While these rookies won’t be early selections, they could help your fantasy football team have a phenomenal season and wind up being excellent sleepers.