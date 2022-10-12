Top 5 Zombie Games to Survive in this October 2022

Nothing says Halloween like playing zombie games in October. If you are interested in battling the undead in a variety of settings, then head down to our top 5 zombie games to survive in for October 2022. This list includes new titles, as well as a few older ones that still hold up until now.

5. Dark Light

Release Date: September 29, 2022

Developed by: Mirari & Co.

Published by: Mirari & Co., Maple Whispering

Dark Light is a sci-fi Soulslike Metoridvania zombie game. It is available on PC, and later on the Nintendo Switch. It initially released in 2020 and has been on early access since then. Now fully released, the game is bigger than ever before.

You play as a Dark Hunter, one of the few remaining elite human soldiers. You are dropped into a wrecked and destroyed world, and must find a way to seal the Dark Void destroying it. Sealing this Void is the only way to save the planet from its impending doom. While exploring the world, you will encounter supernatural creatures, including aliens and zombies. These enemies drop shards, which you can use to reinforce yourself. This is important as the deeper you get the stronger your enemies become, and the stronger you have to be as well.

The exploration in this game is very non-linear, which is typical of a Metroidvania game. There is a lot of back-tracking in this game, as upgrades open up new paths that you can explore. The combat in the game is very Soulslike. You can’t just hack and slash your way to victory. Instead, players must take their time, and learn their opponent’s attack patterns. Other than attacking, players can also dodge or parry enemy attacks, which opens up so many combat possibilities.

If you feel like challenging yourself, while exploring a beautifully haunting world, then Dark Light is for you.

4. Dying Light.

Release Date: January 27, 2015

Developed by: Techland

Published by: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Dying Light is an open-world first-person survival horror game. It is available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Although this game is one of the older games on this list, it is also one of the most successful. When Dying Light first came out, it became the best-selling title in the month of its release. It was also a commercial success, selling 20 million units as of April 2022. For some reason, players’ interest in it was renewed, as tweets of people defending the game and calling it one of the best games in the world started appearing on Twitter.

The game follows the story of Kyle Crane, an undercover Global Relief Effort agent sent to recover stolen files. While on the ground, Kyle was bitten by a zombie, before being rescued and brought back to the Tower, a sanctuary for survivors. Through the game’s story, Kyle gets to know those living in the Tower, as well as the person that holds the files he needs. Kyle must decide whether he should complete his mission, or help the survivors of the Tower instead.

What sets this game apart from other zombie games is its focus on parkour. The game has a day-night cycle, where zombies become more aggressive during the night. To avoid them, Kyle must use his parkour skills to travel on the roofs of the city and avoid contact with the infected. This freedom of movement in a zombie game was revolutionary at the time and still holds up now. The game teaches you that you do not have to confront and fight every single zombie you see. Running away from them is also an option.

If you want to experience the thrill of climbing rooftops to avoid zombies, then this game is for you.

3. Sker Ritual

Release Date: October 7, 2022

Developed by: Wales Interactive

Published by: Wales Interactive

Sker Ritual is a round-based co-op survival first-person shooter and is a spiritual successor of the Maid of Sker. This game is available on PC, although the developers plan to release it in other consoles as well. It is currently in early access, with the developers asking its players to give feedback for its full launch.

As a round-based survival game, it is very similar to games such as Killing Floor. Players can choose to play solo, or with up to three friends for a total of four. The difficulty of the game scales with the number of players, so don’t expect it to be easy just because you have a team. Each match starts with the players only having their default equipment. As players kill enemies, they have a chance to receive Miracles. These Miracles allow players to choose from three random powers, which upgrade or alter the player’s stats. Alterable stats include the player’s shooting, melee, grenade, and healing. The player also has an Ultimate, a chargeable skill that can be used during sticky situations.

As the players go through the rounds, the enemies they encounter also become powerful. The enemies, referred to as The Quiet Ones, return from the original game. These enemies are varied and include zombies, as well as faceless monstrosities. Players must work together to survive the many dangers of Sker Island. If you’re alone, then you will need all the luck you can get.

If round-based shooters are more your thing, then be sure to pick up Sker Ritual.

2. Resident Evil Village

Release Date: May 7, 2021

Developed by: CAPCOM Co., Ltd

Published by: CAPCOM Co., Ltd

Resident Evil Village is a survival horror game and a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7. It is available on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. The reason why I included this game in the list is that on October 28, 2022, the Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will release. The Gold Edition of the game (available on Playstation, Xbox, and PC)includes Winters’ Expansion, which contains three new major features. The first feature is a third-person mode, something players have been hoping for, as the game is originally first-person. The second feature is the Shadows of Rose, a story expansion that focuses on Rose, the daughter of Resident Evil 7, and Village’s protagonist Ethan. Finally, it also includes The Mercenaries Additional Orders, which introduces new stages and playable characters.

Going back to the game, it follows the story of Ethan Winters, who after the events of Resident Evil 7 has settled down with his wife Mia and daughter Rose. His life, however, is far from peaceful. An attack from his trusted friend Chris Redfield finds his wife killed and his daughter taken away. After surviving the attack, as well as the car crash while they were transporting him, Ethan finds himself in a village, where he must find Rose, and find out why Chris did what he did.

It is actually highly recommended to play this game after finishing Resident Evil 7, as the stories are very much intertwined. However, if you would rather just watch a story summary of 7, and go straight into Village, then that’s possible too. Either way, if you prefer having a fighting chance, and diving into an intricate story, then this one is for you. If you are interested in getting the Gold Edition of the game, and are wondering about its release date and contents, we have an in-depth article about it here.

1. Project Zomboid

Release Date: November 8, 2013

Developed by: The Indie Stone

Published by: The Indie Stone

Project Zomboid is an open-world zombie survival game for the PC. This game is actually also in our Top 5 Zombie Games list from last month, and still retains its number one spot. This is because for me, Project Zomboid is a zombie game in the truest sense of the genre.

Normally, the main characters of zombie games are soldiers, secret agents, or those with special skills that help them survive. In Project Zomboid, however, that is not the case. You play as a normal citizen, who was caught in the effects of the zombie apocalypse. The game reflects what it would be like if the zombie apocalypse happened right here, right now. Just normal human beings, trying to survive by scavenging whatever food or water they can find. Not only that, the player must also make sure that their characters are well entertained, and have a good mental state. Basically, everything a normal human being does, just made harder by the existence of zombies.

Even dealing with zombies is a problem in this game. Whereas other games give you the firepower and the strength to take down the undead, Zomboid does not. Death comes quickly in Project Zomboid, and even if you have all the guns and ammunition in the game, it might not be enough to take down the hordes of zombies present. Not to mention that if you die in the game, your character turns into a zombie, and you are forced to create a new one. This puts some stakes into the game, as making a new character means that all of the skills you have developed over time will disappear.

If you want to experience the true horror and difficulty of living in a zombie apocalypse, then I highly recommend playing this game. Bring some friends along while you’re at it. After all, friends can put you down once you become a zombie.

That’s all our recommendations for this month. Stay tuned for next month’s list, as there are some pretty interesting zombie games coming out soon.