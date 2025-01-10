ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 101, set for this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, promises an exhilarating night of fights, headlined by a crucial rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas in the strawweight division. Their first bout in 2019 ended with Ribas winning by unanimous decision, but both fighters have evolved significantly since then. Dern (14-5) is coming off a much-needed victory over Loopy Godinez after a two-fight losing streak, showcasing her grappling skills and striking improvements. Ribas (13-5), ranked just above Dern, looks to solidify her position in the top ten and reclaim momentum in her career.

The co-main event features Santiago Ponzinibbio against Carlston Harris in a welterweight clash. Ponzinibbio (30-8) is desperate for a win to re-establish himself as a contender after a series of setbacks, while Harris (19-6) aims to capitalize on his opportunity against a veteran. Additionally, middleweight bouts will see Chris Curtis face Roman Kopylov, and Cesar Almeida take on Abdul Razak Alhassan, both promising action-packed exchanges. The card also includes featherweights Christian Rodriguez and Austin Bashi, ensuring a thrilling start to the UFC's 2025 season.

With high stakes and intense rivalries, UFC Vegas 101 is not to be missed. With a great fight, card comes money to be made, we take a look at the top betting underdogs for this weekend's stacked UFC Vegas 101 fight night event.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 101 Top Betting Underdogs

Mackenzie Dern: +160

Felipe Bunes: +150

Chris Curtis: +190

Mackenzie Dern (+160) vs. Amanda Ribas

Mackenzie Dern is poised to defeat Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 101, leveraging her evolution as a fighter since their first encounter over five years ago. Dern has transformed significantly, both mentally and physically, honing her grappling skills to become a more aggressive and effective competitor. With a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a track record of seven submission victories, Dern's grappling prowess gives her a distinct advantage on the mat, where she can capitalize on Ribas' weaknesses in defending against high-level submissions.

In addition to her grappling improvements, Dern's striking has evolved, allowing her to engage more effectively in stand-up exchanges. While Ribas boasts a slight reach advantage and a higher output of significant strikes, Dern's power and ability to absorb damage have improved, making her a more formidable opponent. By focusing on establishing clinch control and utilizing reactive takedowns, Dern can dictate the pace of the fight and ultimately secure victory through her superior grappling skills.

Felipe Bunes (+150) vs. Jose Johnson

Felipe Bunes is set to triumph over Jose Johnson at UFC Vegas 101, primarily due to his grappling expertise and submission skills. With a record that includes eight wins by submission, Bunes has demonstrated his proficiency in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, making him a constant threat on the ground. His ability to transition quickly into dominant positions and threaten with submissions can exploit Johnson's vulnerabilities, particularly in grappling exchanges. Bunes’ experience and resilience in the octagon will play a crucial role as he looks to impose his game plan early in the fight.

Moreover, Bunes' striking has improved, allowing him to engage effectively while setting up takedowns. Although Johnson is a well-rounded fighter, he has shown weaknesses against skilled grapplers in previous bouts. Bunes can capitalize on this by controlling the pace and rhythm of the fight, forcing Johnson into defensive positions. With a full training camp behind him and a strategic approach focused on grappling, Bunes is well-prepared to secure his first UFC victory against Johnson.

Chris Curtis: (+190) vs. Roman Kopylov

Chris Curtis is well-positioned to defeat Roman Kopylov at UFC Vegas 101, primarily due to his striking acumen and experience in high-pressure situations. Known for his powerful boxing and ability to absorb damage, Curtis has proven himself against tough opponents, showcasing resilience and tactical striking. His ability to maintain composure under pressure will be crucial against Kopylov, who has shown vulnerabilities when faced with aggressive striking. Curtis's experience in the octagon allows him to adapt his game plan mid-fight, making him a formidable opponent for Kopylov.

Additionally, Curtis's defensive capabilities can neutralize Kopylov's striking and grappling attempts. While Kopylov has a strong knockout record, he has struggled against fighters who can pressure him effectively. Curtis can exploit this by pushing the pace and forcing Kopylov into uncomfortable exchanges. With a well-rounded skill set and a strategic approach, Curtis is likely to secure a victory by outstriking Kopylov and avoiding his ground game, setting the stage for an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 101.