A new TopSpin 2K25 Centre Court Report released today, showing off new gameplay features, courts, and officially-licensed tournaments. Overall, the presentation showed off tons of new reasons to get excited for the upcoming Tennis game. The TopSpin 2K series finally returns after a decade-plus long hiatus, enticing old and new fans to check out the series. Without further ado, let's get into the gameplay!
TopSpin 2K25 To Feature 48 Unique Courts & Officially Licensed Tournaments
TopSpin 2K25 will feature 48 unique courts, either playable right away or unlockable in-game. Furthermore, the game lets the player take the stage on Clay, Grass, or Hard Surfaces. Additionally, you can play throughout three different times of the day. Overall, each court type works as follows:
Another exciting feature includes the addition of officially-licensed Tennis Tournaments. All Officially licensed tournaments in TopSpin 2K25 include:
- ASB Classic – Auckland, New Zealand
- Australian Open – Melbourne, Australia
- BNP Paribas Open – Indian Wells, USA
- Cincinnati Open – Cincinnati, USA
- Internazionali BNL d’Italia – Rome, Italy
- Miami Open – Miami, USA
- Mutua Madrid Open – Madrid, Spain
- National Bank Open – Toronto, Canada
- Nitto ATP Finals – Turin, Italy
- Roland Garros – Paris, France
- *Rolex Masters Paris – Paris, France (fictional)
- Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters – Monte Carlo, Monaco
- Rolex Shanghai Masters – Shanghai, China
- The Championships, Wimbledon – London, England
- US Open – New York, USA
- More TBA
Additionally, the Court Centre Report also focused on showing new gameplay features, like Signature Animations and new mechanics.
TopSpin 2K25 Improves The Gameplay On All Levels
TopSpin 2K25's gameplay comes with some major upgrades. Firstly, the new timing meter in TopSpin 2K25 makes shooting much more simpler and fun for new players. Overall, all one needs to do is release any shot button within the green zone to hit a perfect shot. For example, think of NBA 2K24's shot meter, which lets you shoot more accurately in the green.
However, releasing too soon or late results in a less accurate shot. Therefore it has an increased chance of hitting the net or going out of the play. Furthermore, TopSpin 2K25 improves serving, which also works similarly to hitting the ball. Overall, TopSpin 2K25's gameplay mechanics seem to emphasize proper timing, so you might want to practice in the TopSpin Academy mode.
TopSpin 2K25 re-uses core gameplay animations from TopSpin 4 so the experience feels familiar to returning players. In terms of detail, each player comes with their own signature styles, so no athlete plays the same. Therefore, playing as Roger Federer will always feel different from others due to different animations with each of their moves.
Lastly, TopSpin 2K25 also features new visual enhancements to the game's presentations. From the ball boys to the cameras, there's much more detail than ever before. Depending on what surface you play on, you'll see the effects of your player' movement on the field throughout the match.
Overall, between the new timing meter, courts, and gameplay features, TopSpin 2K25 looks like a blast. The game features over 20 playable characters at launch, with more to follow. Furthermore, you'll even be able to create your own future Tennis Star, or even train with the legendary John McEnroe. That includes everything from the latest Centre Court report. We wonder what other exciting new changes comes for modes like MyCAREER and more.
For more gaming and Tennis news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints gaming newsletter for more weekly info.