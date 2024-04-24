TopSpin 2k25 is soon launching and players might be wondering what's in store for them when they hop on the game. Considering how it's been over a decade since the last TopSpin game, 2K Sports is anticipating many new players coming to the game. With that in mind, 2K introduces the new TopSpin Academy mode designed for newer players. Returning players may also want to give this mode a whirl as it provides details on some of the game's new mechanics.
TopSpin Academy Challenges and Rewards
Throughout TopSpin Academy, tennis legend John McEnroe will act as your coach. McEnroe will guide players through a total of 31 lessons, each playing an important role in your road to becoming the best TopSpin player.
Basic Lessons Challenges and Rewards
Like every sport, it's essential to know the basics of the game before trying out more advanced techniques. Players will need to undergo the Basic Lessons first before they can unlock the other TopSpin Academy challenges. John McEnroe has five challenges for players to complete under Basic Lessons:
- Hitting Groundstrokes and Repositioning (100 VC) – McEnroe will teach players how to send the ball back to their opponents efficiently. In this lesson, players will learn the importance of positioning. It's important to make it a habit to always run back to the center to make it easier to run after the ball toward both ends.
- Timing Groundstrokes (100 VC) – Timing is a key aspect when hitting shots in TopSpin 2K25. In this lesson, McEnroe will introduce the shot meter to players and help them practice hitting the perfect timing. Like every other 2K Sports game, it's important to consistently hit the green light. Doing so will make it more difficult for opponents to send the ball back.
- Aiming Groundstrokes (100 VC) – While the main goal of the game is to hit the ball and send it back to your opponent, aiming where it lands is essential too. In this lesson, McEnroe will help players master how to make the ball land in every area of the court.
- Normal and Power Serves (100 VC) – This is arguably the trickiest part of the Basic Lessons. While serving the ball in TopSpin 2K25 is easy, aiming where the ball should land is more difficult than it looks. Players will need to learn how to aim their serves while hitting good or perfectly timed serve releases. It's recommended that a player adjust their analog sensitivity for more precise aiming.
- Recap (100 VC, White Polo Shirt, and Blue Jacket with Reflective Pattern) – In this lesson, players will participate in a training match to apply everything they've learned within the Basic Lessons. Keep in mind that John McEnroe will be strict with the timing of shots. Even if you score a point with poor timing, McEnroe will ask you to do it again.
Advanced Lessons Challenges and Rewards
After completing all the challenges under Basic Lessons, players can play through TopSpin Academy's Advanced Lessons. John McEnroe has a total of seven lessons for players to complete:
- Groundstroke Categories and Types (35 VC) – After learning the basics of hitting the ball with perfect timing and precise aiming, John McEnroe will then introduce the different shot types. These include the Flat Shot, Top Spin Shot, Slice Shot, Lob Shot, and Drop Shot. This Advanced Lesson will also teach players how to hit control and power shots.
- Serve Types and Advanced Serves (35 VC) – Similar to the Basic Lesson Normal and Power Serves, this lesson will teach players the importance of serve selection. John McEnroe will teach players how to utilize the Flat, Top Spin, and Slice serves. Players will also be given the option to serve using either the basic or advanced inputs. Basic inputs will have players serve the ball like usual, while advanced serves utilize the right analog stick.
- Volleys and Rushing the Net (35 VC) – In this lesson, John McEnroe will teach players how to hit Volley shots. In layman's terms, players will learn how to hit the ball without waiting for the ball to bounce on the floor once. Players will also be introduced to the different types of Volleys, namely the Standard, Power, Control, and Drop Volley shots. To hit these shots, players must be close to the net. Rushing to the net after sending the ball to your opponent will be the key to effectively hitting Volley shots.
- Return of Serve (35 VC) – This is the easiest lesson among the Advanced Lessons. Players will work on proper positioning when waiting to return a serve.
- Inside Out (35 VC) – It's a bit tricky hitting inside-out shots. In this lesson, John McEnroe will have players hit backhand shots from off angles. However, be careful when hitting these shots. Despite inputting the inside-out button, if players end up moving toward the opposite direction before hitting the shot, the inside-out shot won't trigger. It's recommended that players properly establish their positions and wait for the shot instead of moving around to complete the challenge with ease.
- Player Attributes and Rally Energy (35 VC) – John McEnroe will basically talk about how to distribute Player Attribute points. He will then discuss the importance of Rally Energy otherwise known as stamina. Moving around the court too much while hitting shots will easily deplete a player's stamina. This lesson helps players practice how to conserve their Rally Energy.
- Recap (35 VC, White Skirts, and Blue Sweatpants with Reflective Stripe) – Like the Basic Lessons' Recap, players will participate in a training match to apply all lessons. As always, McEnroe will be strict with the shot timing. He won't count your points if players won't score it with a good or perfectly timed shot.
Playstyle Lessons Challenges and Rewards
Once players complete the Advanced Lessons, they can finally take up the Playstyle Lessons. This is the lengthiest set of lessons among others in TopSpin Academy. It has a total of 19 challenges to complete divided into four categories namely Offense, Defense, Serve and Volley, and All Around.
Offense
Under the Offense lessons, players need to complete five challenges:
- How to Play (20 VC) – This lesson will serve as a refresher course and tell players the strengths and weaknesses of the offensive player.
- Master Powerful Shots (20 VC) – This lesson will help players master hitting power shots. It's worth noting that John McEnroe won't be coaching this lesson. Meaning to say, the other coach is more forgiving and doesn't require players to hit good or perfectly timed shots when scoring points.
- Advanced Serve (20 VC) – This lesson requires players to hit serve shots with the advanced serve input. Console and controller players will need to use the right analog stick to complete the task. Meanwhile, Keyboard players need to use the WASD keys to hit their serves. The tricky part of this lesson is that your opponents shouldn't be able to return the shot. Be sure to always score points come the second shot.
- Shorten the Rally (20 VC) – This lesson will have players learn how to score points in under five shots. Meaning to say, players will need to score a point by the fourth total swing combined by both parties. Players are allowed to use any type of shot they feel more comfortable using.
- Recap (20 VC, Blue Tinted Sunglasses, and Blue Tinted Sunglasses) – Players will go through a training match and try to score seven points however they want.
Defense
Under the Defense lessons, players also need to complete five lessons:
- How to Play (20 VC) – Similar to the Offense lesson, this will serve as the player's recap on what defensive stats are about.
- Master Control Shots (20 VC) – This lesson requires players to score four points by only hitting control shots. Be sure to tap your buttons instead of holding them to hit control shots. Holding the buttons will result in power shots instead.
- Exhaust Opponent (20 VC) – In this lesson, the coach will have players learn how to wear their opponents down. Players simply need to keep their opponent moving around by hitting shots going in the opposite direction. This will force adversaries to constantly chase after the ball making their Rally Energy deplete faster.
- Passing Shot (20 VC) – This lesson is quite unique. After the opponent serves the ball, they will immediately run towards the net to send your shots back. The player's goal is to score four points while getting past the opponent's volley shots.
- Recap (20 VC, Purple Wristband, and Blue Wristband) – After completing the first four Defense lessons, players will participate in a training match and try to win within seven points. Players are allowed to use any type of shot they want. The only challenge here is that the opponent will constantly try to win with advanced serves and volley shots.
Serve and Volley
- How to Play (20 VC) – This lesson will be a refresher course reminding players about the efficient ways of serving and volleying in TopSpin.
- Serve Plus One (20 VC) – Sometimes it's important to end matches as quickly as possible. In this lesson, players will learn how to serve and quickly run towards the net to finish the point with a volley.
- Rush the Net (20 VC) – Similar to the Serve Plus One lesson, players need to score a point with a volley. The only difference is, the opponent will serve the shots in this lesson.
- Overhead Smash (20 VC) – This lesson will teach players how to finish lob shots with an overhead smash shot.
- Recap (20 VC, Blue and Green Striped Visor, Orange Baseball Cap Worn Backwards) – As usual, players will make use of everything they learned in the first four lessons in a training match. Players can win however they want as long as they score seven points.
All Around
- How to Play (20 VC) – This lesson will serve as a refresher on the strengths and weaknesses of an all-around player.
- Counter Fast Balls (20 VC) – While the opponent serves a fastball, players have to pace the game by returning the serve with a flat shot. Players need to score five points by hitting control flat shots.
- Drop Shot (20 VC) – In this lesson, players need to score five points only by using drop shots. Players may use other types of shots to set up for a drop shot if they wish to do so.
- Recap (20 VC, Purple, Black, and White Sneakers, Black and Blue Sneakers, and Practice Facility) – This will be the final recap of TopSpin Academy. Use all the knowledge gained from previous lessons and try to win within seven points.
TopSpin 2K25 launches on April 26,2024 on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.