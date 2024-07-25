Tori Spelling is giving an insight on her last conversation with her late costar and friend Shannen Doherty. On the Monday (July 22) episode of Spelling and fellow 90210 alum Jennie Garth they spoke about the passing of Doherty last weel.

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life, and I don’t believe in regrets,” Spelling said on her “90210MG” podcast. “But I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation [with others].”

“I feel like she and I had that [conversation] and I’m super grateful for that,” Spelling added.

Garth chimed in on wanting to have that last experience with Doherty, “I wished that I had had that opportunity, because I didn’t really get to sit down and have, like, heartfelt conversation with her recently. But I was very glad that you did.”

Despite not having the heart-to-heart Garth hoped for, she gave a touching tribute to Doherty on social media moments after the news of her passing.

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known,” Garth wrote in a caption with two throwback photos of the two of them. “Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her.”

Spelling did not post a photo to her grid on Instagram but shared a selfie of the two on her Instagram Story writing, “I don’t have outward words yet, but WE knew and that’s what matters.”

Shannen Doherty Passes Away At 53

The death of Doherty follows her years-long battle with breast cancer. Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was in remission for four years but the cancer returned in 2020 and was diagnosed in stage 4. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, broke the news of her death on Sunday (July 14).

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane said.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane added.